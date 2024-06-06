Wunmi Toriola Wraps Up Production Of Her First Cinematic Film “Queen Lateefah”

Wunmi Toriola

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola has risen to greater heights as she wraps up the production of her upcoming film “Queen Lateefah,” which happens to be her first cinematic production.

The movie stars Kunle Remi, Nancy Isime, Femi Adebayo, Elvina Ibru, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Enioluwa, Bimbo Manuel, Broda Shaggi, Lateef Adedimeji, KieKie, and more.

Although the film’s release date and plot are unknown, the actress promised on her Instagram page that it is “undoubtedly one of the best movies for 2024. I can’t wait for you all to see this beautiful movie. You’ll love it.”

“Queen Lateefah” is directed by Adeoluwa Owu, the director of the blockbuster movie “A Tribe Called Judah.” Wunmi Toriola also shared executive producer credits with Judith Audu-Foght and Open Ajayi.

Wunmi Toriola is no stranger to the Nollywood industry, having been a part of successful movies in the industry like “Battle on Buka Street,” “Alakada Reloaded,” “Ayomipo,” and “Ada Omo Daddy,” as she will also star in her upcoming film “Queen Lateefah.”

