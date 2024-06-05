Isaac Geralds Targets A 100-Hour Singing Marathon To Break Guinness World Record

Nigerian singer and finalist in season 4 of MTN Project Fame has taken up the challenge to sing for over a hundred hours, earning himself a Guinness World Record title holder as he aims to surpass his predecessor, Sunil Waghmare, who’s held the record since 2012 by singing for 105 hours.

Isaac Geralds began his singing journey on June 2 and will call it quits on June 6 to achieve his goal and raise $500,000 for awareness of autistic children. The proceeds raised will be distributed between The Children’s National Hospital in DC and the Efe Irele Autism Foundation in Nigeria.

The Afro-soul singer has built himself quite the discography in his singing career as his debut album, “Love and Heartbreak”, featured artists like Tiwa Savage, Iceberg Slim, Sound Sultan, Eva, Stan Iyke, and Ladipoe.

The 100-hour singing marathon is being held in Washington DC, where the artist has received attention and support from many singers like Guy Lambert, Tisha Lewis and many more. His dreams are being supported and cheered as Guinness laid out the rules for him, expressing that he can only have bathroom breaks and refreshment breaks; other than that, he is to continue singing till he decides to stop.

Quite recently, another Nigerian, Tunde Onakoya, made his way to the halls of Guinness World Record holders for the longest chess marathon, which lasted 60 hours.

Before him, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci also brought home the plaque for a cooking marathon by an individual before the title was snagged from her by another competitor.

