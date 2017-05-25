Manchester terror attack survivor says mobile phone saved her (PHOTO)

A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

One of the survivors of the Manchester terror attack says she was saved by her mobile phone when it deflected a flying metal nut in the explosion.

Lisa Bridget, 45, said she was making a call after the Ariana Grande when the explosion sent the metal towards her head, Metro reports

The nut cut off her middle finger as she held the phone – but was deflected off the phone through her cheek and into her nose.

She had surgery on Tuesday and was due to have another operation after suffering multiple injuries, including a fractured ankle and a large wound on her thigh.

