Traumatised Ariana Grande decides to help victims

US singer, Ariana Grande is reportedly traumatised by the Manchester terror attack, which followed her Dangerous Woman concert in the city.

The report also claimed she is now focusing her time and efforts to helping the victims who are mostly in the hospitals.

Following the attack, Ariana posted a heartfelt tweet reading: ‘broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.’

The report says she is focusing her attention on how she can ‘help’ the families of the victims.

‘[She’s] traumatised,’ it said.

‘Right now, her main headspace and focus is the victims and how she can help.

‘It’s less about her and her own state, and it’s more about them. She’s alive, she’s safe. This isn’t about her — it’s about the victims.’