Many injured as van crashes into crowd in Barcelona

by Adedotun Michael

Dozens of people have been left injured in Barcelona, Spain as a van plowed into a crowd of people near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas. The scene has since been sealed off.

The scene has since been cordoned off by police.

According to Reuters, local emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident while Catalan police told everyone in the vicinity of Plaça de Catalunya to remain inside and the general populace to avoid the area.

An eyewitness who spoke with local police said the situation was “very tense” and all surrounding shops are being evacuated. The witness added that, “at least eight ambulances are at the scene. Emergency services say the area has been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped.