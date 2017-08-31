MASSOB leader, Uwazuruike attacks, denounces Ohanaeze President

The Leader of the Biafra Independent Movement, Ralph Uwazuruike on Wednesday said his movement would no longer recognise the leadership of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

In a statement, Uwazuruike said the decision was taken after Nwodo’s meeting with an expelled member of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu.

He said, “It was a deliberate move by Nwodo to spite my person as the leader and founder of MASSOB/BIM; that is why he (Nwodo) invited one Uchenna Madu to a meeting yesterday(Tuesday) in Enugu knowing full well that Madu had been expelled from MASSOB.

“Nwodo is fully aware of his intentions knowing very well that Madu is no longer a MASSOB member and he invited him for a meeting as MASSOB leader, when the said Madu does not have executive members or followership.

“For this singular action, the members of MASSOB/BIM across the whole world, which I am the leader, have from today, August 30, 2017 denounced John Nnia Nwodo as the leader of Ohanaeze.”

He also accused Nwodo of using the Ohanaeze platform for political purposes.