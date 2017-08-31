Fulani herdsmen invade Falae’s farm again

Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have again invaded the farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, at Ilado village, in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, disclosed this after a meeting of the association held in Akure on Tuesday.

While reading the group’s communique, Odumakin said the Federal Government was not showing enough concern to the incessant attacks on the people of the South-West and the Middle-Belt by Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “We are worried about the renewed onslaught of Fulani herdsmen on Yoruba land. Recently, a Permanent Secretary of Osun origin, Mrs. Funke Kolawole, was killed on Okene-Lokoja Road on her way to Abuja.

“Also, another 72-year-old woman was recently gang-raped in the Odigbo area of Ondo State and the hoodlums have yet to be brought to book. Of course, Chief Olu Falaye, whose farm has become a source of attacks by the Fulani herdsmen, only yesterday (Monday) came under a renewed attack with policemen on his farm shot at by these Fulani herdsmen.

“We are aggrieved that the Federal Government has continued to turn the other eye while the herdsmen continue their unlawful activities in the country, especially the southern Nigeria and the Middle-Belt.”

Personal Assistant to Chief Falae, Captain Moshood Raji (retd.) confirmed the incident.

Raji said, “They attacked Baba’s (Falae) farm and destroyed the crops there. We have reported to the police.”