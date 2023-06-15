MASTERCLASS with TheSeunFakorede | Positioning Yourself as a Global Leader

Seun Fakorede launches ‘MASTERCLASS with TheSeunFakorede’, an extraordinary event designed to empower young people and professionals with the practical knowledge, skills, and inspiration to forge your path as a leader.

This event offers a unique opportunity to connect, share experiences, and ignite the flames of ambition.

The masterclass is set to explore the tenets of effective leadership, navigating the global landscape, and creating a lasting impact in an ever-changing world.

Seize the chance to be part of this transformative gathering, where you’ll walk away with actionable takeaways, a supportive network, and the confidence to position yourself as a global leader.

Limited seats are available, so secure your spot today and embark on a journey that will shape your future. Register here: https://paystack.com/buy/theseunfakorede

Having a global perspective creates a deeper understanding – Come, let’s redefine leadership and leave an indelible mark on the world!

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 12, 2023

The Future Awards Africa Announces Call for Nomination for its 17th Edition; Sets to Celebrate Young Africans Defying the Odds and Inspiring Greatness.

Lagos, Nigeria, June 12, 2023 – In a world where young people are often discouraged from pursuing their dreams due ...

YNaija June 12, 2023

ICYMI: The Pepsi Goal Fest Experience 

Nigeria’s leading Cola brand, Pepsi, on Saturday night treated Confam football fans to an unforgettable experience at the 2023 UEFA ...

YNaija June 8, 2023

Winners of 9mobile 2022 Essay Competition on the Environment Announced

Nigeria’s youth-friendly brand, 9mobile, has announced the winners of the maiden edition of the 9mobile essay competition on the Environment. ...

YNaija June 7, 2023

The nominees are…! Yhemolee, Bimbo Ademoye, Aproko Doctor, KieKie, Phyna and others as Trendupp Awards unveil 2023 full list of nominees

Lagos, Nigeria. June 7, 2023. Trendupp Africa – organisers of Nigeria’s first and widely acclaimed award for Influencers and Content ...

YNaija June 7, 2023

Say Goodbye to Charging Anxiety with the Infinix NOTE 30 Series

Scrambling to find an outlet to charge… No compatible charger in sight… the constant fear of overcharging…  Up until now, ...

YNaija June 7, 2023

Seamless Fusion of Innovation and Elegance: The Unparalleled Design of TECNO PHANTOM V Fold

Over time, the world has been held spellbound by the launch of foldable smartphones but with the launch of the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail