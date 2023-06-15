MASTERCLASS with TheSeunFakorede | Positioning Yourself as a Global Leader

Seun Fakorede launches ‘MASTERCLASS with TheSeunFakorede’, an extraordinary event designed to empower young people and professionals with the practical knowledge, skills, and inspiration to forge your path as a leader.
This event offers a unique opportunity to connect, share experiences, and ignite the flames of ambition.
The masterclass is set to explore the tenets of effective leadership, navigating the global landscape, and creating a lasting impact in an ever-changing world.
Seize the chance to be part of this transformative gathering, where you’ll walk away with actionable takeaways, a supportive network, and the confidence to position yourself as a global leader.
Limited seats are available, so secure your spot today and embark on a journey that will shape your future. Register here: https://paystack.com/buy/theseunfakorede
Having a global perspective creates a deeper understanding – Come, let’s redefine leadership and leave an indelible mark on the world!
