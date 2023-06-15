President Bola Tinubu Appoints Eight Special Advisers, Including Nuhu Ribadu and Dele Alake

President Bola Tinubu has made several key appointments, naming eight individuals as special advisers in his administration. The announcement was made by State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, who released a statement on Thursday outlining the appointments.

Among the newly appointed special advisers is Dele Alake, who will serve as the Special Adviser of Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy. Yau Darazo has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, while Nuhu Ribadu will take on the role of Special Adviser on Security.

Wale Edun has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Monetary Policies, and Olu Verheijen will serve as the Special Adviser on Energy. Zachaeus Adedeji has been named as the Special Adviser on Revenue. Completing the list of appointments are John Uwajumogu, who will be the Special Adviser on Industry, Trade, and Investment, and Salma Anas, appointed as the Special Adviser on Health.

The appointments, which take effect immediately, are part of President Tinubu’s efforts to assemble a team that will contribute to the successful implementation of his administration’s policies and programs.

These recent appointments follow the Senate’s approval of President Tinubu’s request for 20 Special Advisers on June 6, 2023. It reflects his commitment to building a competent and diverse team capable of addressing the nation’s pressing issues and driving meaningful change.

It is worth noting that President Tinubu has been making strategic appointments since assuming office. On June 2, 2023, he appointed Femi Gbajabiamila, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff. Additionally, Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, was named as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Furthermore, President Tinubu appointed George Akume, the former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

These appointments demonstrate President Tinubu’s commitment to assembling a competent and experienced team to drive his administration’s agenda. The newly appointed special advisers bring diverse skills and expertise to their respective roles, positioning the administration for effective governance and the fulfillment of its mandate.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 15, 2023

All You Need to Know About Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, the Acting EFCC Chairman

Following the recent suspension of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by ...

YNaija June 14, 2023

FG’s Student Loan Program Set to Commence in September

The Federal Government has announced its intention to implement its student loan program between September and October 2023. David Adejo, ...

YNaija June 14, 2023

‘Prepare for Impending Flood Disasters’ – Reps Warn FG, States

In a motion of urgent importance put forward by Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, the House of Representatives has called on both ...

YNaija June 14, 2023

President Tinubu Signs Data Protection Bill into Law: A Comprehensive Overview

Nigeria takes a significant leap forward in data protection as President Bola Tinubu has signed the Nigeria Data Protection Bill, ...

YNaija June 13, 2023

Abbas Elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu Emerges Deputy Speaker

Tajudeen Abbas, a member of the House of Representatives from Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, has secured the position ...

YNaija June 13, 2023

Senator Jibrin Barau Emerges as Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly

In a significant development on Tuesday, Senator Jibrin Barau was elected as the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail