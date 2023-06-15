President Bola Tinubu Appoints Eight Special Advisers, Including Nuhu Ribadu and Dele Alake

President Bola Tinubu has made several key appointments, naming eight individuals as special advisers in his administration. The announcement was made by State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, who released a statement on Thursday outlining the appointments.

Among the newly appointed special advisers is Dele Alake, who will serve as the Special Adviser of Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy. Yau Darazo has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, while Nuhu Ribadu will take on the role of Special Adviser on Security.

Wale Edun has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Monetary Policies, and Olu Verheijen will serve as the Special Adviser on Energy. Zachaeus Adedeji has been named as the Special Adviser on Revenue. Completing the list of appointments are John Uwajumogu, who will be the Special Adviser on Industry, Trade, and Investment, and Salma Anas, appointed as the Special Adviser on Health.

The appointments, which take effect immediately, are part of President Tinubu’s efforts to assemble a team that will contribute to the successful implementation of his administration’s policies and programs.

These recent appointments follow the Senate’s approval of President Tinubu’s request for 20 Special Advisers on June 6, 2023. It reflects his commitment to building a competent and diverse team capable of addressing the nation’s pressing issues and driving meaningful change.

It is worth noting that President Tinubu has been making strategic appointments since assuming office. On June 2, 2023, he appointed Femi Gbajabiamila, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff. Additionally, Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, was named as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Furthermore, President Tinubu appointed George Akume, the former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

These appointments demonstrate President Tinubu’s commitment to assembling a competent and experienced team to drive his administration’s agenda. The newly appointed special advisers bring diverse skills and expertise to their respective roles, positioning the administration for effective governance and the fulfillment of its mandate.