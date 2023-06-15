Bolanle Ninalowo’s Involvement in Netflix’s ‘Extraction 2’ May Not Be What Fans Are Expecting

Renowned Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo recently found himself in the midst of a buzz when reports suggested his participation in the highly anticipated film ‘Extraction 2.’ However, it turns out that Ninalowo’s role is not in the actual movie but rather in a mockumentary inspired by ‘Extraction 2’ titled ‘Distraction: The Extraction of Don.’

The actor took to his Instagram page to share snippets from the set in South Africa, sparking excitement among fans. In one of the clips, Ninalowo is seen participating in a rescue game alongside fellow cast members, donning a full-gear outfit.

However, a subsequent clip featuring the Nollywood star with South African actors unveiled the connection to the mockumentary project.

A mockumentary is a genre of film or television that presents fictional events in a documentary-style format. In this case, ‘Distraction: The Extraction of Don’ takes inspiration from the highly anticipated ‘Extraction 2,’ slated for release on June 16.

Netflix Naija shared details about the mockumentary, which enlisted the talent of South African actress Noxolo Dlamini. Dlamini expressed her excitement on Instagram, hinting at the intriguing project they were working on.

While fans initially speculated about Ninalowo’s involvement in the actual ‘Extraction 2,’ it is now clear that he plays a role in the mockumentary spin-off. This distinction is crucial, as ‘Extraction 2’ itself features Australian actor Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Tyler Rake, the fearless protagonist from the original film.

Directed by American filmmaker and stuntman Sam Hargrave, ‘Extraction 2’ delves into a gripping narrative centered around Rake’s mission to save the imprisoned family of a notorious gangster. With its high-octane action sequences and visually stunning cinematography, the sequel is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

While Ninalowo’s participation in the ‘Extraction 2’ mockumentary has generated curiosity among fans, it is essential to recognize that his involvement lies in the creative exploration of the franchise rather than the main film itself.