All You Need to Know About Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, the Acting EFCC Chairman

Following the recent suspension of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the Federal Government, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol has taken on the role of Acting Chairman.

In a statement released by the Commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, a detailed profile of the Acting Chairman was provided, shedding light on his background and expertise in combating cybercrime and money laundering.

Profile of Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol

Before assuming his current position, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol served as the Director of Operations at the EFCC. He has been associated with the Commission since its inception and is regarded as a distinguished member of the EFCC Cadet Course One.

Chukkol is highly regarded as an accomplished investigator, specializing in the areas of cybercrime and money laundering.

Educational Background and Professional Training

The acting EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri (2000).

He also possesses a Post Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, United States, and a Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Management from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, Washington DC.

Additionally, he is an alumnus of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, the European Center of Security Studies in Germany, and a Fellow of the War College in Nigeria.

Chukkol’s Career Accomplishments

Throughout his career, Mr. Chukkol has held key positions within the EFCC, displaying exceptional dedication and expertise in tackling economic and financial crimes.

He served as the Head of the Advance Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Sections for the Lagos and Abuja Zonal Commands from 2011 to 2016.

In 2017, he was appointed as the pioneer Commander of the Uyo Zonal Command, followed by his role as the Commander of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command in 2020.

International Collaborations and Expertise

Mr. Chukkol has actively participated in numerous special operations alongside international law enforcement organizations.

He has fostered strong relationships with agencies such as the FBI, UK National Crime Agency, United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), United States Secret Service, Australian Federal Police, Dutch Police, German Police, South African Police, and others. This collaboration has enabled him to develop an extensive understanding of global law enforcement practices.

Contributions to Law Enforcement and International Organizations

Having worked closely with governments worldwide, Mr. Chukkol has played a pivotal role in the development of laws and infrastructure necessary for effective law enforcement operations.

He represents Nigeria as the contact person at the International Mass Marketing Fraud Working Group, which comprises regulatory, law enforcement, prosecution, immigration and customs, financial intelligence, consumer protection agencies, trade and competition bureaus, and stakeholders from Spain, Nigeria, Belgium, Europol, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Continuous Learning and Recognition

To enhance his expertise, Mr. Chukkol has actively participated in various courses, seminars, and workshops on public corruption, advance fee fraud, and other economic and financial crimes, both domestically and internationally. Notably, he attended the prestigious Oxford University in the United Kingdom in 2022.

His commendable work and initiatives have garnered him numerous awards and accolades, including the “Most Outstanding Award in Operations” from the EFCC and the “Outstanding Performance Award” from the United States Department of Justice, among others.