Tom Holland, the charming Spider-Man star, has finally spilled the beans on what truly attracted Zendaya to him.

In a recent video interview with Buzzfeed, Holland set the record straight, debunking the notion that it was his irresistible charm that won her heart. Instead, he credits their work together on the Spider-Man movies as the catalyst for their romantic success.

Holland, with his signature wit, confessed, “[I have] no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz.” Contrasting himself with his brother Paddy, who apparently possesses the ultimate “rizz,”

Holland believes that genuine emotions and a deep connection were the key factors in his relationship with Zendaya. According to him, their portrayal of characters in love on the big screen allowed them to blur the lines between reality and fiction, igniting a spark that ultimately brought them together.

How to develop "rizz" according to Tom Holland:

1. make a movie with them

2. be their love interest

3. play the long game



For those unfamiliar with the term, “rizz” refers to the art of seductive flirting and charisma. However, Holland’s revelation sheds light on a deeper truth—their love transcends personal charm and stems from a shared experience of bringing their characters, Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ, to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films.

Their onscreen chemistry was evident from the start, particularly in their first collaboration, Spider-Man: Homecoming, released in 2017. As Peter Parker and MJ, they embarked on a heartwarming journey of romance, leaving audiences captivated by their connection.

Speculation surrounding a real-life romance between Holland and Zendaya began circulating shortly after the film’s release. However, it wasn’t until 2021, when paparazzi captured them sharing a passionate kiss in Los Angeles, that their offscreen relationship was officially confirmed.

Currently, Holland is immersed in promoting his new Apple TV+ series, ‘The Crowded Room’, where he plays the role of Danny Sullivan, a young man connected to a shooting at Rockefeller Center. The series showcases a different side of Holland, with long, dark hair and bangs, a striking departure from his usual short, light brown hairstyle.

During a separate interview, Holland expressed his gratitude towards Zendaya for supporting him throughout this transformation, proving that their unwavering support for each other extends beyond their professional lives.

In the ever-enticing world of Hollywood, where love stories often capture the public’s fascination, the romance between Tom Holland and Zendaya continues to intrigue fans worldwide. Their journey from onscreen lovers to offscreen partners serves as a testament to the power of shared experiences and genuine connections. As they continue to conquer the entertainment industry with their talent and undeniable chemistry, it’s clear that this dynamic duo is here to stay.