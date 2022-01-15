Meet Tolu Ibitola – The Public Administrator driving sustainable impact in Ekiti

In Nigeria, government officials are typically regarded with suspicion, disdain and mistrust by their constituents. This skepticism is not entirely unfounded as years of bad governance and countless unfulfilled promises have largely contributed to this popular perception.

Nevertheless, every now and then, a few outliers show up, resolutely displaying solid commitment towards employing the influence and authority of their offices in driving lasting impact and advancing the cause of the populace – both in words and in deeds.

These government officials not only perform their duties to the letter but also carry it out with a heart of service and altruism towards the people they serve. Tolu Ibitola is one of such outliers.

Renowned for his conspicuous wit and heartwarming benevolence, Tolu, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Ekiti Government, is driven by his effervescent passion for humanity and keen desire to leave an indelible impact wherever he finds himself. These qualities set him apart from the crowd.

With a career as a public administrator spanning over a decade, Tolu has consistently brought his unique combination of skill sets, pizzaz and dynamism to different projects and development schemes initiated through his modus of influence and designed to drive sustainable impact. He perhaps gets his zest and dynamism from the vibrant city of Lagos were he was born.

High-powered government officials are usually very well-read and versed in matters relating to the state and Tolu is no exception. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti, an MSc in Corporate Communications and Public Affairs from the famous Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland and a Degree point program in Advanced Negotiation from Harvard Law School, Boston.

As a new entrant into the public administration sphere, Tolu first began to spin the public service wheel when he served as personal assistant to Aberdeen Councilor Willie Young during his studies abroad.

One interesting thing about Tolu Ibitola is how he passionately undertakes public affairs initiatives wherever he finds himself. Even as a student overseas, he established himself as a burgeoning Public Administrator by serving as the pioneer of the Nigerian Register in Scotland.

His official foray into public administration commenced in 2010 when he worked as the aide and personal assistant to Dr. Kayode Fayemi during his time as the Ekiti Governor and Minister of Solid Minerals Development. Following his exceptional service, Tolu was appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Ekiti Government on October 22, 2019.

For Tolu, charity indeed begins at home. He is considered an illustrious “son-of-the-soil” of Usi-Ekiti, Ekiti, where he hails from and where he is beloved for his political acumen and philanthropic activities. He currently spearheads various developmental projects and sustainable impact initiatives across the regions of Ekiti. With over a decade worth of experience as a public administrator, He has won several awards in recognition of his service and dedication to community development and improving the socio-economic climate of Usi-Ekiti and Ekiti as a whole.

He holds his family dear and is happily married to Bolanle Ibitola, a Human Resource professional. Their marriage is blessed with two children.

Tolu is undoubtedly part of a new breed of public administrators driving sustainable impact within their sphere of influence. We celebrate him for his commitment, contributions and efforts towards putting Ekiti on the map.