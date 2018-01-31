Microsoft Nigeria and The Future Project announce Demo Day for Accelerate LABS participants across Nigeria

The Future Project, in partnership with Microsoft, has announced the Demo Day for Accelerate LABS participants scheduled to take place in Lagos on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

Launched last August, the nationwide entrepreneurship initiative is intended to support and equip 2,160 Nigerian youth with technology-driven status required to build socially-responsible enterprises.

With over 3,000 participants registered under the first stream, young entrepreneurs who passed through the screenings under the initiative will be provided the opportunity to exhibit their products for purchase and also pitch ideas for possible investment at the event.

Speaking during the announcement, the Project Lead, The Future Project, Bukonla Adebakin, emphasised the importance of the Demo Day, stating that it was a culmination of the training, investment, and efforts of participants, partners, and mentors under the Accelerate LABS program.

“Trainings were held across the six geo-political zones of the country, with over 2,000 participants going through months of intensive training modules. Due to the assessment and positive feedback from classes on pitch presentation, funding proposals, client relations, and others, we are certain that these trainees will impress investors and set precedence for future participants,” she stated.

“Microsoft YouthSpark empowers youth to imagine and realise their full potential by connecting them with greater opportunities for education, employment and entrepreneurship, helping them create a real impact for a better tomorrow”said Olusola Amusan, Citizenship Lead, Microsoft Nigeria.

Registrations into the second stream of Accelerate LABS has also been announced, with more training to be made accessible to prospective candidates across the country this year.