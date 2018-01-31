Entertainment Roundup: Dice Ailes recounts how he almost got kidnapped by armed men; Jennifer Hudson to play Aretha Franklin in new biopic | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Olamide loses mum

Rapper Olamide has announced the death of his mother.

He shared a post pointing to this fact via his Instagram page barely three hours after wishing his son a happy birthday.

Captioned “🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 Orisa bi iya o si 💔💔💔💔💔”, the post is similar to that which was shared on his brother, DJ Enimoney’s Instagram page.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BelKVbEAahX/?taken-by=baddosneh

Glee actor, Mark Salling dead at 35

Barely a month after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography images, Glee actor, Mark Salling has died.

He was found dead in his Los Angeles home in what has been described as “an apparent suicide”.

According to E!, the 35-year-old “was pronounced dead on the scene at 9 a.m”.

Salling who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Glee from 2009 to 2015 was due to be sentenced in March after thousands of images of children being sexually abused were found on his laptop and hard drive.

Chocolate City’s Dice Ailes recounts near kidnap experience

Otedola singer, Dice Ailes has told of how he escaped a kidnap in Lagos.

The upcoming act who is currently signed to Chocolate City records revealed on Twitter on Monday that he was attacked by armed men while trying to get home in the middle of night with friends.

Dice Ailes wrote, “It’s really all fun and games till one of you tries to get home in the middle of the night and you get sandwiched by 2 cars at an under-bridge, and armed men come out one of the vehicles, pointing guns at you & your friends, trying to get you out of your car.”

”And provisional security that was accompanying you home, driving in front of you, just continues driving and is no where to be found in these moments. I could have been taken away. I could have been killed. But we’re here making pepper spray Jokes.”

This comes barely a week after actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson accused a Taxify driver of abduction.

Jennifer Hudson to play Aretha Franklin in upcoming biopic

Award-winning songstress and actress, Jennifer Hudson will be portraying the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic.

The announcement was made by music mogul, Clive Davis at his annual pre-Grammys party. He said, “When the biopic of the great Aretha Franklin is filmed next year, the artist anointed by Aretha herself to play her is the next performer. Aretha personally told me that last week”.

Hudson confirmed the report in an Instagram post where she wrote, “And this guys ……. I don’t even know what to say …. look at God ! #Arethafranklin u have no idea how humbled , I am!”

Hudson has many times performed Aretha Franklin tributes and has gotten the Aretha Franklin seal of approval.