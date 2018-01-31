The Big 5: NFF unveils new Super Falcons coach, Trump urges lawmakers to work towards bipartisan compromises and other stories

These are the stories from Nigeria you should be monitoring today.

The Oyo State Government has said its reason for reviewing the 1957 Declaration on Olubadan Chieftaincy Laws is to balance history and promote peace and hierarchy in chieftaincy institution.

This is a reaction to the State High Court’s judgment that the review is unconstitutional.

Senators are threatening to boycott the February 1 security summit organised by the upper chamber.

They do not want the Villa Banquet Hall venue.

The decision to organise the summit was taken by the Senate after a January 17 debate on the state of the nation and killings.

The Executive showed interest to participate and President Muhammadu Buhari decided to open the summit.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Tuesday, in Abuja, unveiled Thomas Dennerby, a former Coach of the Women’s National Team of Sweden, as Head Coach of the Super Falcons.

Dennerby has promised to rebuild and improve the senior national women football team saying, “I won’t be a flying coach”.

The Administrative Panel of Inquiry has recommended the dismissal of the suspended Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mounir Gwarzo, from the public service.

The Panel headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, also recommended that the suspended SEC chief be referred to the ICPC for further investigation of the alleged use of his office to influence the award of contracts to Outbound Investments Limited.

The governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode has decried the dirty condition of markets in the state, urging leaders to clean up their surroundings or risk shutdown within 20 days.

The governor said he was not comfortable with the indiscriminate dumping of refuse by the roadsides, bus stops and markets.

And stories from around the world…

Pope Francis is sending the Vatican’s top secret expert on sexual abuse to Chile to investigate accusations that a Bishop covered up for an abusive priest.

The Pope met the priest’s victims on a recent visit, but then affirmed his belief that Bishop Juan Barros was innocent, and accused people of slandering him.

He later apologised for the comments.

US President Donald Trump, in his first State of the Union Address says his allegiance lies first and foremost with all American citizens because they “are dreamers too”.

UK Prime Minister, Theresa May has responded to questions about her future as PM saying, “I’m not a quitter”.

Speaking before arriving China on a trade mission, she referred to Brexit and the “domestic agenda”, adding “there is a long term job to be done”.

Sean Spicer has admitted bringing ‘embarrassment’ to his friends and family while working for Donald Trump.

The former White House Press Secretary discussed mistakes he had made during an appearance in MSNBC.

Trump has urged lawmakers to work towards bipartisan compromises but, pushed a hard line on immigration, insisting on a border wall and other concessions from Democrats as part of any deal to protect the children of illegal immigrants.