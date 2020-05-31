MissTechyNG, Dimma Umeh, The Odditty | The YNaija Influencer Ranking for May

Interestingly, the Nigerian influencer ecosystem has been able to thrive despite coronavirus. Everything, right now, has gone blisteringly digital. It’s not exactly an utopia as we are all trying to get used to this shift, influencers included. For the month of May, we have curated the ones that have been remarkable despite the odds.

6. David Hundeyin

Quite recently, David Hundeyin investigated the Immigration5 ladies, five women who participated in the #DontRushChallenge and the Nigerian Immigration Service took action against them. Hundeyin wrote a piece about the injustice and the leak documents about their redeployment. Hundeyin has weaved his journalism around reporting and investigating sensitive stories, and uncovering truths the public deserves.

5. The Lady Vhodka

In a time where influencers aren’t as prolific as before in the terms of churning out content, Jennifer Oseh aka The Lady Vhodka has been all about reinventing herself while staying true to past aesthetics. As a style and beauty influencer, a snapshot of her instagram features more wide pants and prints, florals and layering.

4. The Odditty

The Odditty, or Sofiyat, moved from Nigeria to America for college in 2014 and, in that space of time, discovered vlogging and has stepped into the digital headspace of creating content on YouTube. On Twitter, she has jumped on every challenge, namely the #DontRushChallenge, and of those young, effervescent Nigerian creators taking over TikTok. We love her interview with Okay Africa too.

Finished a whole bottle of wine on IG live today acting foolish 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gKqKYOLfI2 — golden nugget (@the_odditty) May 28, 2020

3. Joey Akan

Working as one of the finest music journalist in the country today, Joey Akan makes it back in this month’s ranking and it’s no surprise. His launch of Afrobeats Intelligence, a journalistic vertical that has provided the liberal springboard to interview relevant figures in the music industry is impressive. Niyi Osidipe is the latest interviewee, coming on a subject about managing Adekunle Gold and Tolani is worth the read.

2. Dimma Umeh

If beauty influencing really becomes big, Dimma Umeh would be one of those that made it possible. Last year, she was in France and spoke at a panel for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in conjunction with YouTube. Her YouTube page, ThatIgboChick, boasts over 300,000 subscribers, churning content from makeup tutorials to lifestyle blogging. Check out her latest YouTube entry below.

1. MissTechyNg

The face of the Nigerian YouTube tech space is predominantly male, so it’s refreshing to see MissTechyNg (Tobi Ayeni) offer the needed representation for women. From her clinically edited videos on gadget reviews, which she has broken down in a crash course, to her warm, cheerful personality that draws you in at the start of her videos, MissTechyNg brings a subversive aspect to the tech scene and that’s why she makes it on number one for our ranking this month.