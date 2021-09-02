Music superstar Drake announces that Tems will be on his CLB album with billboard ads in Lagos | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Music superstar Drake announces that Tems will be on his CLB album with billboard ads in Lagos

Music superstar Drake has announced that Nigeria singer Tems will be on his hotly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy (CLB). – Pulse reports.

 Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: Millions at risk under aid blockade – UN

The lives of millions of Ethiopians in the north of the country are under threat as aid supplies are not reaching the conflict-hit area, the UN has said. – BBC reports.

Eight in 10 African countries to miss crucial COVID-19 vaccination goal

Africa is set to miss the urgent global goal of vaccinating the most vulnerable 10% of every country’s population against COVID-19 by the end of September. – WHO reports.

Zambia Bonds Rally After Leader Tweets He’ll Pay Creditors

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema took to Twitter on Thursday to assure creditors that they’ll be paid, having warned in an interview with Bloomberg this week that the southern African nation’s debt burden is bigger than previously thought. The country’s bonds rallied. – Investorsking reports.

Ghana ready to host 2023 African Games, says president

Ghana is ready to host a successful African Games in 2023, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on Tuesday. – Sports News reports.

