BBNaija: Between Queen and Boma; how is it likely to end?

Fresh from a narrow eviction escape, housemate Queen has revealed another version of what went down between Boma and herself for all the nights they shared a bed, to White Money



According to her, she turned down Boma’s advances while they slept in the same bed. For Boma however, Queen was going around telling some of the housemates that Boma had done things to make her catch feelings. These “things” she spoke of are still a mystery and is contrary to what she told White Money today.



She also seem to be having an unhealthy obsession with Boma, as she is either in a clash with him or talking about him to other housemates. Today, she told White Money how certain she was about Boma and Tega being naughty under the sheets.

Although refusing to mention names, she claimed that it was difficult for “her” and “him” to sleep on the same bed without anything happening. To prove her point, she referenced sleeping on same bed with “him,” and how she had to constantly reject his sexual advances.

“I knew in my mind that they cannot be in the same bed for all the night and nothing will happen, because this same person has been on my bed before and I know how I use to turn the person down,” she told White Money.

“Like I literally know this person, at least for the few days I spent with this person, I know this person,” she concluded.



For the fact that she was having this conversation points out to that unhealthy obsession that was mentioned earlier and why she feels the need to weigh in on what grown people do together is a question only Queen can answer. On the surface however, whenever she speaks about Boma, its deducts points from her in the eyes of the audience.

Only few weeks ago, she felt heart broken after learning that she was an option to Boma, and not even the first choice. Since then, the relationship between these two have deteriorated while her relationship with White Money has blossomed and grown into something fans love to see.

Assuming Queen knew how much fans love her moments with White Money and how much they detest the fact that she always finds a way to bring Boma back in, perhaps she would focus on what she has rather than lack.



At the moment, Boma is a virus to her game; one which she blindly feeds by continually talking about him.