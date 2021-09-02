BBNaija: Cross looks to be slowly becoming more ‘like Saga’

A relationship between Cross and Saskay is a phenomenon that fans are itching to see. Unfortunately, the key word here is phenomenon, as with each passing day, the possibility of these two getting together seems more like an extraordinary plausibility than a practical possibility.

This is not to say that they can’t or won’t get together eventually, but it’s to point out that at this rate, the best that could happen is Saskay putting Cross in the same position Nini has put Saga – making a close friend of someone with a romantic interest in them. It is given that they would spend time together and cuddle at night from time to time, but that would not be enough to eliminate the ambiguity that exist in their supposed ‘relationship.’

As of last week, equating Cross to Saga would have been near-blasphemy as they are considered totally different personalities with Cross being a stand up, strong-willed individual who can never play second fiddle to anyone. As at today however, he is slowly playing second fiddle to Jay Paul.

It’s uncertain if Jay Paul is putting in more effort to get Saskay than Cross, or if she just enjoys his company more than Cross’, but her action with Cross today clearly shows that she holds Jay Paul in higher regards than him – either as a friend or as something more.

Following Cross’ request that Saskay allow him sleep on her bed, she declined on grounds that she neither allow any man sleep on her bed, nor sleep on any guy’s bed in the house.

“I will neither allow a man sleep on my bed nor will I sleep on his bed. For me, it’s a lot safer that way because I want to play safe,” she said.

While it can be considered a noble reason, safety appeared not to be a factor when she let Jay Paul sleep on her bed. To to be fair though, Saskay clarified that she will neither allow Jay Paul sleep on her bed again, nor let Cross move in subsequently.

Interestingly, for the fact that Cross is making this request a day after he claimed he is no longer attracted to Saskay points to an ugly possibility. [Read story here]. Perhaps Cross still likes Saskay and what’s worse, he perhaps likes her far more than she likes him, leading to her reluctance to allow him share the same bed as opposed to welcoming him with open arms. Should this be the case, its hard to see a way out for Cross.

Typically, these things follow a specific thread – the more Cross becomes romantically obsessive with Saskay, the more he gives her power over him. This was the case with Tobi and Ceec during their set, Ozo and Nengi in 2020 and even with Nini and Saga. If Cross doesn’t play his cards well, he stands the risk of falling into the same category.