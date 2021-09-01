BBNaija: Saskay and Cross in denial over how they feel about each other

The love triangle between Saskay, Cross and Jaypaul was made public knowledge two weeks ago during the Sunday night live eviction show, were Ebuka revealed to everyone that Saskay had been secretly being enjoying a lot of attention from Jaypaul and Cross without their knowledge. Since then, things between these three has been odd, to say the least.

Prior to Ebuka coercing a response from Saskay as to where she ranks both men in her life, Cross clearly had a thing for Saskay. But, after that Sunday evening when Saskay told the world that she was simply enjoying the attention from both men, and wanted nothing romantic from them, Cross took the initiative to back away.

Judging from previous seasons, and how a much of a halfwit the public would categorize a hopeless romantic, Cross thought it wise not to bear his heart on his sleeves. And just like that, the possibility of a relationship between Cross and Saskay slowly plunged into fantasy.

They had a conversation that night and decided to be friends. However, recent conversations have shown that at the very least, they still think about each other, to what degree is uncertain, but the feelings between Cross and Saskay is still lingering.

Last night, Saskay had a conversation with Peace, and she revealed to her that she feels like Cross is not putting in enough effort to get her. How much effort she wants him to put in after that gut wrenching Sunday is a mystery, but the fact that she made spoke to Peace about him is prove enough that their unwillingness to open up to each other is the wedge that is preventing them from taking the next step.

Today, Cross revealed to Angel and Queen that he is romantically attracted to Angel, and not Saskay, which came as a surprise to both ladies. “For Saskay, I did romantically like her but we’re just friends. ‘Cause I don’t like messing with friendships, We’re just friends.”

He did, however note that he was would like to get to know Saskay more, but he believes the feeling isn’t mutual.