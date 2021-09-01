#BBNaija: Saskay and Cross in denial over how they feel about each other

The love triangle between Saskay, Cross and Jaypaul was made public knowledge two weeks ago during the Sunday night live eviction show, were Ebuka revealed to everyone that Saskay had been secretly being enjoying a lot of attention from Jaypaul and Cross without their knowledge. Since then, things between these three has been odd, to say the least.

Prior to Ebuka coercing a response from Saskay as to where she ranks both men in her life, Cross clearly had a thing for Saskay. But, after that Sunday evening when Saskay told the world that she was simply enjoying the attention from both men, and wanted nothing romantic from them, Cross took the initiative to back away.

Judging from previous seasons, and how a much of a halfwit the public would categorize a hopeless romantic, Cross thought it wise not to bear his heart on his sleeves. And just like that, the possibility of a relationship between Cross and Saskay slowly plunged into fantasy.

They had a conversation that night and decided to be friends. However, recent conversations have shown that at the very least, they still think about each other, to what degree is uncertain, but the feelings between Cross and Saskay is still lingering.

Last night, Saskay had a conversation with Peace, and she revealed to her that she feels like Cross is not putting in enough effort to get her. How much effort she wants him to put in after that gut wrenching Sunday is a mystery, but the fact that she made spoke to Peace about him is prove enough that their unwillingness to open up to each other is the wedge that is preventing them from taking the next step.

Today, Cross revealed to Angel and Queen that he is romantically attracted to Angel, and not Saskay, which came as a surprise to both ladies. “For Saskay, I did romantically like her but we’re just friends. ‘Cause I don’t like messing with friendships, We’re just friends.”

He did, however note that he was would like to get to know Saskay more, but he believes the feeling isn’t mutual.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor September 1, 2021

#BBNaija: Tega gets a lot of heat over cheating conspiracies in her marriage

In this season of the Big Brother Naija show, Big Brother decided to include two married people in the game ...

Chinedu Okafor August 31, 2021

#BBNaija: All the reasons why Michael’s ‘dislike’ for Angel is worth studying

The friendship in the Big Brother Naija house this season, has been either dynamic, erratic or short lived, as housemates ...

Chinedu Okafor August 31, 2021

#BBNaija: “I kinda feel stupid” – Maria speaks on her relationship with White Money

This past Sunday, fans of the Big Brother Naija game show, were hit with one of the most shocking turn ...

Chinedu Okafor August 30, 2021

#BBNaija: Big Brother puts the housemates in a blender and this may be why

Tonight on the Big Brother Naija show, Big Brother decided to introduce a twist that would live up to the ...

Chinedu Okafor August 30, 2021

#BBNaija: “Queen beat Maria in the polls because she is more honest”

Last night, fans of the Big Brother Naija show were hit with the most surprising twist the show has provided ...

Chinedu Okafor August 29, 2021

#BBNaija: Shocker as Maria is evicted alongside Sammie and JMK

It’s the fifth week in the on going season of the Big Brother Naija show, and the show as scheduled ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail