WHO says ‘no evidence’ Ivory Coast patient had Ebola, DaBaby Alludes To Cancellation On Remake Of Wizkid’s “Essence” | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories from various sectors you shouldn’t miss:

WMO published its new report on weather-related disasters

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday that the number of people displaced by disaster is “almost getting larger” than the number of people displaced by conflict, as thirty one million people were displaced by disasters last year. – AfricaNews reports.

WHO says ‘no evidence’ Ivory Coast patient had Ebola

There is “no evidence” that a Guinean woman who tested positive for Ebola after arriving in neighbouring Ivory Coast had the disease, the World Health Organization says, citing a new analysis from a lab in France. – Aljazeera reports.

DaBaby Alludes To Cancellation On Remake Of Wizkid’s “Essence”

In the face of cancellation, US rapper DaBaby shared a freestyle version of Wizkid‘s “Essence,” on which he alluded to the recent “attack” on his career. – The Guardian reports.

Twitter tests safety mode feature to silence abuse

Twitter is launching a feature that it hopes will help crack down on abuse and trolling, both of which have become huge issues for the platform. – BBC reports.

2022 WCQ: Super Eagles Group Foes Central Africa Republic And Cape Verde Settle For Draw

Super Eagles Group C opponents Central Africa Republic and Cape Verde played 1-1 in their first game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. – Completesports reports.

