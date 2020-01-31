N33,000 NYSC allowance, Bishop Oyedepo alleged visa denial | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

See the way US embassy quickly denied denying him visa. If the Bishop wasn’t that important, they wouldn’t even comment.

Someone is asking how much is bride price, and two bedrooms in lekki ontop 33k allowee. 😂😂😂

If I be corper, as N33k alert show, na to first comot N4,200 for one bottle of Bardar XO, con reason another N5,000 for goat meat peppersoup and miscellaneous je ku je

These corpers don’t know what God has done for them.

When NYSC was paying 19,800, i used to shutdown Quilox every Friday night, bought 3 mansions in Wuse, 1 at Lekki, 2 G wagons, 1 Audi and got married too.

You should be able to do X2 of this if you are not a lavish spender.

