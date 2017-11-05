NASS launches fresh attempt to oust Magu

The National Assembly has reportedly reincarnated its resolve to oust the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

According to The Nation, the lawmakers made the demand for Mr Magu’s exit at a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night.

There were indications that the Assembly might use the removal of Magu as a condition for the consideration of all outstanding appointments in the Senate – 45 nominees in all.

But Buhari only trivialised the request.

The top source said: “The face-off between the Executive and the National Assembly over Magu reared its ugly head again at a dinner the President had with the principal officers of the legislature.

“What was meant for a new rapprochement by the two arms was turned into an agitation session with a Senator from the South-West demanding the sack of the Acting EFCC chairman.

“The Senator wanted to know why the resolution of the Senate on Magu was not complied with.

“Although a principal officer from the House of Representatives actually backed the Senator, the President was non-committal. He actually glossed over the request.

“The lawmakers felt a bit shocked that the President was not forthcoming on their request.”

“Apart from the concern over Magu, a principal officer of the House of Representatives also shocked the President on how he raised issues over non-appointment of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into key positions.

“The affected principal officer said lack of empowerment of APC members was making loyalty to the government difficult.”

Findings, however, revealed that the President was “non-committal” because there are more than seven suits in the court over Mr Magu’s continued stay in office.

The National Assembly, especially the Senate, might go back to the trenches against the Executive over Magu.

