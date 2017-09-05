N’Delta militants ask President Buhari to resign, say they would stage a protest

The Coalition of Niger Delta agitators Monday, in a statement, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as he is not living up to expectations.

Signatories to the statement included: General Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteers; General Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors); Major-Gen. Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters); Major-Gen. Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters); Major-Gen. Ibinabo Horsfall (Niger Delta Movement for Justice); Major-Gen. Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters Network).

Highlights of the statement:

Not much has been achieved in terms of infrastructural development since he resumed office.

Nigeria’s situation worsened, as a ‘cabal’ has taken advantage of the President’s health condition.

There would be a protest in all the Niger Delta states from September 12 which would ensure a shut down of markets, schools and all other public institutions.

The agitators also denied withdrawing their quit notice to northerners and Yoruba residents in the coastal region, insisting that the October 1 ultimatum still stands.