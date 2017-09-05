N’Delta militants ask President Buhari to resign, say they would stage a protest

The Coalition of Niger Delta agitators Monday, in a statement, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as he is not living up to expectations.

Signatories to the statement included: General Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteers; General Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors); Major-Gen. Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters); Major-Gen. Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters); Major-Gen. Ibinabo Horsfall (Niger Delta Movement for Justice); Major-Gen. Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters Network).

Highlights of the statement:

  • Not much has been achieved in terms of infrastructural development since he resumed office.
  • Nigeria’s situation worsened, as a ‘cabal’ has taken advantage of the President’s health condition.
  • There would be a protest in all the Niger Delta states from September 12 which would ensure a shut down of markets, schools and all other public institutions.
  • The agitators also denied withdrawing their quit notice to northerners and Yoruba residents in the coastal region, insisting that the October 1 ultimatum still stands.

 

