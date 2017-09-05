The Thread: A newly wed asks Twitter’s advice on how to be a better husband. The replies are beautiful

Busy body is the curse of Nigerians. We too like to dey chook mouth for matter wey no concern us, especially another’s marriage.

That’s how this one-week old husband had to let loose his frustrations on TwitterNG because he was tired of getting mostly unsolicited, heavily patriarchal advice about his marriage. Scratch that, about what his wife should do for him as per Achebe, First of His Name, the Great and Almighty etcetera, etcetera.

See below:

I've been married a week, and in that time there as been lots of advice… — Skin-You-Out Achebe (@Dandy_Locks) September 4, 2017

To conclude! Here are reasons why I'm the one who is blessed and lucky. https://t.co/AYgEZFWe9J — Skin-You-Out Achebe (@Dandy_Locks) September 4, 2017

Usually, you’d be hardpressed to find marriage advice on TwitterNG that’s got depth because Twitteria is as shallow and fake as they come- at least they like to represent themselves so. It was, therefore, quite a delight to read the true-to-life, valuable responses that came in.

Once in a while, TwitterNG’s a delightful surprise.

Enjoy!

It's true a lot of pressure is put on women especially in the African home. We need to work on that. Marriage is a partnership. — Sly Bitch (@SlyBitch1) September 4, 2017

When it comes to sex, focus on pleasing ur wife, women r different, find out what works for her. Talk about it, be open minded. — XL2LETTERS (@XL2LETTERS) September 4, 2017

Always get ur wife's opinion on as many matters as possible, even when she is wrong. Her opinion matters. — XL2LETTERS (@XL2LETTERS) September 4, 2017

Food na small issue, what of rent, number of kids, which skl for d kids, who spends more time with the kids? — XL2LETTERS (@XL2LETTERS) September 4, 2017

Remind ur wife she is beautiful as much as possible. Trust me, they need the reassurance. Buy stuff isn't enough. — XL2LETTERS (@XL2LETTERS) September 4, 2017

There will be times when ur wife will be both physically n emotionally weak, be strong for her. She will be strong for u too other times. — XL2LETTERS (@XL2LETTERS) September 4, 2017

As much as possible, avoid a 3rd party coming in to settle misunderstandings. It's can back fire n the person can take sides. — XL2LETTERS (@XL2LETTERS) September 4, 2017

As a husband, it is ur place to sacrifice for ur family. Ur family is ur responsibility.

Sacrifice before ur wife does. — XL2LETTERS (@XL2LETTERS) September 4, 2017

Never compare urself or ur wife with someone else or another couple. U don't know what they r hiding from you. — XL2LETTERS (@XL2LETTERS) September 4, 2017

And pray with ur wife. God answers prayers quicker then couples pray. Never leave prayer to ur wife alone. — XL2LETTERS (@XL2LETTERS) September 4, 2017

You are a king for noticing this thing many people (men especially) always unlook. Thank you so much. God bless you and your wife. Amen. pic.twitter.com/BMalAVe2ad — 🌷Lee ™ (@SheIsBukki) September 4, 2017

Nice! Help her, assist her, be there for her, listen to her, surprise her, root for her, both privately and publicly.

You are a good man.🖒 — Yemi (@Babygiwa) September 4, 2017

Wow. Thank you for sharing. If I could give some advice, my biggest would be to support her and her dreams. Be her biggest fan, always — bree-AH-nuh (@BrianaMFord) September 4, 2017

Let your family know she's your priority now. Save her the stress of fighting for your attention. They'll treat her the way you treat her — Yitkyim (@Yitkyim) September 4, 2017

Gbam!