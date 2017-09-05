The Thread: A newly wed asks Twitter’s advice on how to be a better husband. The replies are beautiful

Busy body is the curse of Nigerians. We too like to dey chook mouth for matter wey no concern us, especially another’s marriage.

That’s how this one-week old husband had to let loose his frustrations on TwitterNG because he was tired of getting mostly unsolicited, heavily patriarchal advice about his marriage. Scratch that, about what his wife should do for him as per Achebe, First of His Name, the Great and Almighty etcetera, etcetera.

See below:

Usually, you’d be hardpressed to find marriage advice on TwitterNG that’s got depth because Twitteria is as shallow and fake as they come- at least they like to represent themselves so. It was, therefore, quite a delight to read the true-to-life, valuable responses that came in.

Once in a while, TwitterNG’s a delightful surprise.

Enjoy!

Gbam!

