The YNaija Tracklist: Tension in NEMA over N665m liabilities | Kim Jong-Un accused of begging for war | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.

The Medical Doctors and Dentists Council of Nigeria describe Resident Doctors’strike as illegal – YNaija

First Lady, Aisha Buhari awards scholarships to 60 children – YNaija

NLC, TUC decry attitude of the FG over NPA $20m bribery scandal – YNaija

Southwest Ndigbo dissociate self from hate speech against Yorubas – YNaija

FIRS generates N2.11trn tax revenue in seven months – YNaija

Tension in NEMA over N665m liabilities – The Nation

Why Igbo should support call for boycott of Anambra election – Guardian

NNPC ‘pocketed’ N3.88 trillion belonging to Nigerian govt. by 2015- Audit Report – Premium Times

Kim Jong-Un accused of begging for war – BBC

An absolutely massive black hole has been found at the centre of the Milky Way – Metro UK