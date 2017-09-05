The YNaija Tracklist: Tension in NEMA over N665m liabilities | Kim Jong-Un accused of begging for war | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.
The Medical Doctors and Dentists Council of Nigeria describe Resident Doctors’strike as illegal – YNaija
First Lady, Aisha Buhari awards scholarships to 60 children – YNaija
NLC, TUC decry attitude of the FG over NPA $20m bribery scandal – YNaija
Southwest Ndigbo dissociate self from hate speech against Yorubas – YNaija
FIRS generates N2.11trn tax revenue in seven months – YNaija
Tension in NEMA over N665m liabilities – The Nation
Why Igbo should support call for boycott of Anambra election – Guardian
NNPC ‘pocketed’ N3.88 trillion belonging to Nigerian govt. by 2015- Audit Report – Premium Times
Kim Jong-Un accused of begging for war – BBC
An absolutely massive black hole has been found at the centre of the Milky Way – Metro UK
