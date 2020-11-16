Ned Nwoko for Patriarchy King, Cancelling Chimamanda, How to get iPhone 12 | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Hello, Nigeria my people.

Pringles is now 1k 🙆🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3QJz1zxNR8 — O M N I F I N E 💡💡 (@zuwerah_) November 16, 2020

How did we miss this corruption?

2.

Ned Nwoko just married his 7th wife, man is literally flexing patriarchy & using money to wife up beautiful women, stat them up like a book shelf.. Alpha male! — YH 👑 (@Yemihazan) November 16, 2020

What MNed wants… Lol

3.

When Regina Daniels knocks Ned nwoko's door around 2am when baba is having a session…

Ned nwoko: 😂💔 pic.twitter.com/a05RpqLHIc — Olamide (@or_lamide1) November 16, 2020

Lol…

4.

When you realise Ned Nwoko has more wives than your body-count 😒 pic.twitter.com/bZfEbHfXYq — Chibuzo 'KingAbsolute' (@KingAbsoIute) November 16, 2020

What is this tweet?

5.

Some Feminists really want to cancel Chimamanda?



Can't you people see the irony? 😂😂



She's right now. TW and Women don't have the same experience, they aren't the fucking same. how is this not funny to you, you're cancelling your mom because of former-men?

😂 — Chief Feitan (@Bombassin) November 16, 2020

It’s former men for us… What’s that?

6.

Apart from saving, what else can I do to get this iPhone 12? pic.twitter.com/CXOwRS0Vwp — fixer (@kizento_) November 16, 2020

Wahala for who nor pray and fast o

7.

Which would you rather choose as december gift, IPhone 12 or A Trip to Dubai (1 week + shopping) — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) November 16, 2020

Only for the wise

8.

I’m buying this iPhone 12 next week,70k🤩🔥 — SammieDee01 (@Dee01Sammie) November 16, 2020

Black Friday levels!

9.

If you hear "Wahala be like Bicycle or Send a DM, this is the perfect representation..😆😂🤣😭



Enjoy your day at work #DontGetComplacent#OneNigeria #QuickOne #Klever pic.twitter.com/xOwL1lcaRd — Ekitiketekan1 🇳🇬 (@EkitiKetekan1) November 16, 2020

What’s all these?

10.

Ned Nwoko FC will win the League this year. — ODERAH (@MOyouwa) November 16, 2020

Lol…