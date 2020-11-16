Panic in Edo: Cult clashes, carnage ravage Benin city | #TheYNaijaCover

Residents of Benin have been in a united panic over the numerous killings and robberies in the city. The apparent insecurity is as a result of the clashes amongst the cult groups; Aiye and Vikings.

While there has been no ascertained reason for the violence and bloodshed, reports indicate it’s a show to determine supremacy.

The bloodbath is such that corpses are said to be littered at different locations of Benin City and in adjoining towns which has greatly affected businesses, markets, schools, and banks in areas of the capital town. In fact, people have left their homes completely in fear.

Reports have put the death toll at 37 in the past week. The tears and agony over the current state of insecurity in the city is reverberating through the entire nation.

To make matters worse, the police authorities have hardly been able to intervene, due to the destruction of their equipment and facilities by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protests. Coupled with this, nearly 2,000 inmates were reported to have escaped from prisons which is adding to the unsettlement on ground.

While this is not the first time cult clashes are taking place in Benin City, it is getting to the extent to which necessary, speedy and decisive action needs to occur. Citizens shouldn’t be living in such fear for their lives.