Richard Mofe-Damijo, Uti Nwachukwu, Agatha Amatha attend press screening of ‘Voiceless’

Voiceless

Three major Nollywood studios, Native Media, Theatrone Media, and Whitestone Pictures, have jointly announced the their much-anticipated, insurgency-inspired romantic-thriller, Voiceless through a press screening that held recently in Lagos. The film is set to open in cinemas across the country from 20th November 2020.

Centered on the notorious terrorism in North-eastern Nigeria and inspired by true events, Voiceless tells the story of Salma and Goni, two victims captured by a dreaded terrorist gang; the latter, forced to work for insurgents as a skilled mechanic, and the former, kidnapped alongside her fellow school girls to serve the group’s lusts and drive home their agenda against western education for girls. Amid betrayals and suspicions that make up the abductors camp, they find love, strength and the will to survive and escaped. Back in the real world, they face another battle for the acceptance of their love.

Voiceless was written by Jennifer Agunloye, a one-time winner of the Homevida screen-writing competition and Executive Director of GIST (Girls Should Thrive Initiative). Speaking about the film, the Executive Producer, Rogers Ofime was inspirational, “I always believed that there are two roads in life, the “I took it and I’m happy I did” and the “Why didn’t I take it?” For Voiceless, we took the road not traveled by many and are happy we did. As you sit to enjoy the film, I urge you to take a minute to think quietly, soberly and deeply, that there is hope, and we can be the change we want.” he said. Director Robert Peters, famous for 30 Days in Atlanta, did not hold back his feeling of fulfillment about the project, “I have always wanted to make a film that will give me a better purpose as a filmmaker. So, when the idea of Voiceless was presented to me, I was very interested. We pushed to tell the story even though the odds against us were thirty to one. The story is meaningful, not just because it tells us something about the world we live in, but because it tells us something about ourselves as individuals.” he said.

Voiceless is distributed in cinemas by FilmOne Entertainment, renowned for films such as The Wedding PartyThe Wedding Party 2Merry Men 1&2King of Boys, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free and Sugar Rush, to mention a few.

Check out pictures from the press screening below:

