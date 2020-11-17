EndSARS Protester, Eromosele to be arraigned on Tuesday, Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ achieves milestones on US iTunes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

EndSARS Protester, Eromosele to be arraigned on Tuesday

#EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, is set to be arraigned before a Chief Magistrate in Lagos on Tuesday.

The embattled youth was arrested in Lagos on November 7 by the police and whisked to Abuja, the nation’s capital days later. He is charged with allegations of aiding the #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

The case was initially scheduled to hold on Monday on allegations of financial support to the youth protest that was later hijacked by hoodlums in some states in the country.

FG replaces paper-based assessment of public servants

The Federal Government began the gradual phase-out of the Annual Performance Evaluation Report, APER, with the take-off of the service-wide training for officers on Performance Management System, PMS, in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen at the three-day training Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, PSIN, Abuja, said the obvious limitations of APER gave rise to PMS, noting that the latter which is digitally-driven would help prepare all categories of public officers for goal and objective setting.

“What we are doing today is a training workshop on the new Performance Management System that will replace the APER that has been used for years and has quite a number of limitations,” she said.

NECO 2020 exam results: National Common Entrance Examination release common entrance examination results

The National Examinations Council on Monday released the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination results and fixed the national cut off marks at 142.

According to the organisation, a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, while presenting the results to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu in Abuja said three students got the highest scores. They were Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio from Anambra State (199), Onwuamanam Udochukwu from Enugu State (198) and Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun from Lagos State (197).

Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ achieves milestones on US iTunes

Three days after the album’s release, David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido’s widely celebrated album ‘A better time’ hit 100 million streams across all streaming platforms.

The entertainer took to social media to announce the big feat on Monday. On the day the album dropped, ‘Holy Ground,’ his song with Nicki Minaj debuted at No. 84 of the US iTunes chart. A Better Time also became Davido’s second album to debut in the top 10 of the US iTunes chart. He became the third Nigerian artist after Wizkid and Burna Boy to achieve that feat.

NCDC confirms 157 new COVID-19 cases

157 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-97

Oyo-37

Kaduna -9

Bayelsa-3

Edo-3

Ekiti-3

Ondo-2

Osun-2

Plateau-1



65,305 confirmed

61,162 discharged

1,163 deaths pic.twitter.com/rzsqLNDXqk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 16, 2020