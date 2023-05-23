New Film “OKANSOSO” Set for Release on APATA TV (YouTube) on 28th May 2023

OBADINA OLAMILEKAN FALA JNR, an accomplished Mass Communication graduate from the Ibadan Polytechnic and son of the distinguished actor, film-maker, and director, Mr Monsuru OBADINA, a.k.a FALA, is delighted to announce the imminent release of his latest film, “OKANSOSO”. Continuing his father’s legacy, FALA JNR has produced and coordinated numerous movies and has once again applied his talent and skill to creating “OKANSOSO”.

This thrilling drama features an exceptional cast line-up, including Ibrahim Chatta, Yinka Quadri, Jumoke George, Kemi Korede, and other A-list stars, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

“OKANSOSO” presents a poignant exploration of human desires – wealth, children, and good health – set within the intriguing narrative of a couple, portrayed by Ibrahim Chatta and his on-screen wife, destined to possess only one of these aspirations. Their heart-wrenching decision and its consequences will unfold as the film progresses.

The accomplished crew behind “OKANSOSO” includes Olaide Ishola (Manager), Olaolu Obaju Layewu (Coordinator), Dotun Olanite (Continuity), Adesoji O_Peter (Sound), Bose Joseph (Make-up), and microfilms (Editor). D.O.Ps, Omoiyahanna and Tundefala have captured the film’s stunning visual elements, while Rachael Akinde has skilfully subtitled the dialogue.

The film is co-directed by Wale Ilebiyi and the legendary Monsuru Obadina Fala, further ensuring the film’s success.

“OKANSOSO” marks another milestone in FALA JNR’s illustrious career as a film producer, as he continues to make his mark in the industry, producing high-quality content that engages and resonates with audiences.

We invite you to join us on APATA TV (YouTube) on the 28th of May 2023 to experience the emotionally charged and captivating journey of “OKANSOSO”.

Stay tuned, and don’t miss out on this cinematic spectacle.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 22, 2023

Optiva Capital Partners Sponsors Funnybone Live Lagos Coming Up in June

Optiva Capital Partners Limited, an industry leader in investment immigration, wealth management, and investment advisory services is sponsoring ‘Responsible Funnybone ...

YNaija May 22, 2023

Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities Celebrate Hilda Baci’s attempt to win Guinness World Record in a Remarkable 100 hours Cook-A-Thon

Lagos, Nigeria – 17th May 2023. We are thrilled to congratulate and celebrate Hilda Baci’s extraordinary achievement in her attempt ...

YNaija May 19, 2023

Who Are The Biggest Bookies In South Africa?

Introduction Sports wagering has been a favored hobby for countless South Africans for decades. There has been a substantial uptick ...

YNaija May 16, 2023

5 Exciting Things to Know About The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards

On Wednesday, the 17th of May 2023, broadcasters, and other invited guests from all over Nigeria will assemble at the ...

YNaija May 16, 2023

Hilda Baci Completes Her Cookathon at 100 Hours 40 Minutes for the Guinness World Record

Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, is a Nigerian chef & restaurateur who just finalised her attempt to ...

YNaija May 16, 2023

The People Press Throughout History

The people press, also known as the tabloid press or celebrity gossip press, is an important source of news and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail