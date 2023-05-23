New Film “OKANSOSO” Set for Release on APATA TV (YouTube) on 28th May 2023

OBADINA OLAMILEKAN FALA JNR, an accomplished Mass Communication graduate from the Ibadan Polytechnic and son of the distinguished actor, film-maker, and director, Mr Monsuru OBADINA, a.k.a FALA, is delighted to announce the imminent release of his latest film, “OKANSOSO”. Continuing his father’s legacy, FALA JNR has produced and coordinated numerous movies and has once again applied his talent and skill to creating “OKANSOSO”.

This thrilling drama features an exceptional cast line-up, including Ibrahim Chatta, Yinka Quadri, Jumoke George, Kemi Korede, and other A-list stars, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

“OKANSOSO” presents a poignant exploration of human desires – wealth, children, and good health – set within the intriguing narrative of a couple, portrayed by Ibrahim Chatta and his on-screen wife, destined to possess only one of these aspirations. Their heart-wrenching decision and its consequences will unfold as the film progresses.

The accomplished crew behind “OKANSOSO” includes Olaide Ishola (Manager), Olaolu Obaju Layewu (Coordinator), Dotun Olanite (Continuity), Adesoji O_Peter (Sound), Bose Joseph (Make-up), and microfilms (Editor). D.O.Ps, Omoiyahanna and Tundefala have captured the film’s stunning visual elements, while Rachael Akinde has skilfully subtitled the dialogue.

The film is co-directed by Wale Ilebiyi and the legendary Monsuru Obadina Fala, further ensuring the film’s success.

“OKANSOSO” marks another milestone in FALA JNR’s illustrious career as a film producer, as he continues to make his mark in the industry, producing high-quality content that engages and resonates with audiences.

We invite you to join us on APATA TV (YouTube) on the 28th of May 2023 to experience the emotionally charged and captivating journey of “OKANSOSO”.

Stay tuned, and don’t miss out on this cinematic spectacle.