Arrest Calls Made for APC Opponents Inciting Public Against Tinubu’s Inauguration

Ade Omole, the former director of the defunct diaspora directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, has urged security agencies to take action and arrest opponents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are allegedly inciting the public against President-elect Bola Tinubu in anticipation of the May 29 inauguration.

In an interview conducted on Tuesday in Abuja, Omole responded to social media comments made by members of opposition parties calling for a halt to the inauguration.

He firmly stated, “No one can stop the inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, scheduled for May 29. Tinubu’s inauguration is sacrosanct because it is fully backed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Omole further addressed the issue of incendiary and treasonable statements being circulated on social media by disgruntled elements, emphasizing that such behavior should not be tolerated.

Confident in the capacity of security agencies to handle any breaches, Mr. Omole called for the immediate arrest of individuals engaged in such activities. He highlighted that Tinubu emerged victorious in a free, fair, and credible election and was duly declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Omole also noted that Nigerians in the diaspora have begun returning to Nigeria in preparation for the momentous event and eagerly await the inauguration of the 16th democratically-elected president. He emphasized the support of Nigerians abroad, mentioning their attendance at election tribunal sittings to demonstrate their solidarity. Moreover, they are actively preparing not only to participate in the inauguration but also to contribute to Tinubu’s administration.