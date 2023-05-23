Arrest Calls Made for APC Opponents Inciting Public Against Tinubu’s Inauguration

Ade Omole, the former director of the defunct diaspora directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, has urged security agencies to take action and arrest opponents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are allegedly inciting the public against President-elect Bola Tinubu in anticipation of the May 29 inauguration.

In an interview conducted on Tuesday in Abuja, Omole responded to social media comments made by members of opposition parties calling for a halt to the inauguration.

He firmly stated, “No one can stop the inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, scheduled for May 29. Tinubu’s inauguration is sacrosanct because it is fully backed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Omole further addressed the issue of incendiary and treasonable statements being circulated on social media by disgruntled elements, emphasizing that such behavior should not be tolerated.

Confident in the capacity of security agencies to handle any breaches, Mr. Omole called for the immediate arrest of individuals engaged in such activities. He highlighted that Tinubu emerged victorious in a free, fair, and credible election and was duly declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Omole also noted that Nigerians in the diaspora have begun returning to Nigeria in preparation for the momentous event and eagerly await the inauguration of the 16th democratically-elected president. He emphasized the support of Nigerians abroad, mentioning their attendance at election tribunal sittings to demonstrate their solidarity. Moreover, they are actively preparing not only to participate in the inauguration but also to contribute to Tinubu’s administration.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 22, 2023

Presidential Election Petition Court Denies LP and PDP’s Live Coverage Request

Presidential Election Petition Court Chairman, Justice Haruna Tsammani, has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party’s (LP) application ...

YNaija May 19, 2023

Tinubu’s Inauguration: Take a Look at the National Security Adviser’s Warning to Social Media Users

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has assured Nigerians that stringent security measures will be in place to ensure a safe ...

YNaija May 17, 2023

Labour Party Drama: ‘Acting’ Chairman, Lamidi Apapa Embarrassed At Presidential Tribunal Venue

In a display of tension and disagreement, Lamidi Apapa, the ‘acting’ chairman of the Labour Party (LP), caused a stir ...

YNaija May 13, 2023

Renowned Nollywood Actor Saint Obi Passes Away at 57

In a saddening turn of events, the Nigerian film industry mourns the loss of renowned actor Obinna Nwafor, better known ...

YNaija May 12, 2023

FCT Residents Seek Court Intervention to Halt Tinubu’s Inauguration and Prolong Buhari’s Term

Five Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have taken legal action against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and ...

YNaija May 11, 2023

Google Launches AI-Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Feature to Write Emails for Users

Google has unleashed its latest weapon in the quest for email domination: an AI-powered feature called ‘Help Me Write’ for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail