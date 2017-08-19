What next for Steve Bannon after his exit from the White House?

After he was fired as the President Donald Trump’s chief strategist on Friday, Steve Bannon said he is returning to the Breitbart News website, vowing to intensify the fight he has waged against opponents of his brand of populist conservatism and he’ll be “going to war” for President Donald Trump.

Bannon who helped Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election says he is getting ready to wage his populist campaign from the outside.

“If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear it up; I’m leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America,” he told Bloomberg on Friday.

The sacked White House chief strategist spent just a year formally working for the president. On Friday, his job with Trump came to an end.

According to a statement on Breitbart news website, Bannon led the evening editorial meeting at Breitbart, where he resumed his role as executive chairman.

According to report, On Wednesday, Bannon met with conservative billionaire Robert Mercer, co-chief executive of Renaissance Technologies and a major financial supporter of both Trump and Bannon’s efforts. The duo mapped out plans ahead for Bannon’s White House exit and discussed how Trump could get back his agenda on track.

Robert Mercer and several other key Republican donors had dinner with Trump to brainstorm and Mercer also had a private meeting with Trump to pledge to redouble his efforts to support Bannon and advance Trump’s agenda.