Nigeria records 0 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours; first since start of September | #TheYNaijaCover

Slowly but surely the reported COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has been on a steady decline, with fewer and fewer cases being reported. From the daily statistics of 300+ new cases, Nigeria has now levelled to a 100-or-less amount of new cases per day. The nation did not particularly experience a peak during this pandemic, and it now seems to be drawing to a close.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed on Tuesday that for the first time in September, Nigeria has recorded no new coronavirus-related death in 24 hours. Still, 176 new samples tested positive for the virus in 13 states and the federal capital territory (FCT); which indicates we still have a long way to go before we can be totally be declared COVID-free.

In the case where we do overcome the virus, this would be the second time Nigeria is being faced with a disease that has crippled nations, and despite all odds, Nigeria emerged with less loss. It would seem as though the fervent prayers of Nigerians are being heard and truly we are continuously blessed as a nation.

Nonetheless, this is not the time to rest on our oars, but actively ensure that, we, as a nation, are actively prepared for cases like this in the future. While as a religious nation we invest trust in God, we also need to compliment faith with works. Hopefully, this pandemic has taught our leaders and Nigerians alike a lesson. But as for now, we thank God as things seem to gradually look up for the country.

 

