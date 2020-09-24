FG approves $1.959bn for rail construction to Niger Republic, Fuel tanker crash kills 23 people in Kogi | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved close to $2 billion for the construction of a rail line from Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic.

Following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, that held on Wednesday, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, announced the contract sum which he said included 7.5 per cent value added tax (VAT).

He added that the rail line is designed to take-off from Kano and would link Dutse, in Jigawa State, Katsina, and Jibia and terminate at Maradi in Niger Republic.

Fuel tanker crash kills 23 people in Kogi

At least 23 people are reported dead after a multiple auto-crash that occured in Nigeria’s central state of Kogi.

A fuel tanker had lost control and crashed into five cars, three tricycles and two motorcycles on the Lokoja-Abuja highway on Wednesday.

The Kogi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Idris Fika Ali, confirmed the incident and revealed that one child had survived with injuries, while 23 people were killed in the explosion.

UK-based group to investment $245 million in 100 Nigerian businesses

A UK-based development finance institution, CDC Group, has announced plans to invest US$425 million to help 100 businesses and 38,000 jobs in Nigeria.

NAN reports that this incentive is coming after its partnership with 40 investment funds such as Afreximbank, African Capital Alliance and Indoram.

In a virtual visit to the country by the board of the organization led by Chief Executive, Nick O’Donohoe and Chairman, Graham Wrigley, the UK Government-funded organization stated that all earnings from its investments are ploughed back to improve the lives of millions of people in Africa and South Asia.

Elumelu, Nigerian physician named as TIME’s 100 most influential in the world

The 2020 TIME100 annual list has named Chairman of the United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, and a Nigerian physician, Dr Tunji Funsho, as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The list also features, Toyin Adeyemi, a 27-year-old Nigerian-American novelist, who is also a creative writing coach and best known for her #1 NY Times bestselling book – Children of Blood and Bone.

President of Dangote Industries Ltd, Aliko Dangote, in a short address had said, “Elemelu is a leading proponent of “Africapitalism,” a belief that Africa’s private sector can and must play a leading role in the continent’s development through long-term investments, as well as entrepreneurship and regional connectivity. After deepening the financial market in Africa, he has found an equally important niche: giving a voice of hope to millions of youths across Africa. Having come so far, Tony still forges on, striking a fine balance between personal satisfaction and societal impact.”

Funsho, a cardiologist based in Lagos, was said to have played an essential role in ensuring Africa’s certification as wild polio-free in August 2020.

NCDC confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases

111 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-31

Gombe-18

Kaduna-18

FCT-15

Rivers-14

Imo-3

Kwara-3

Oyo-3

Bayelsa-2

Ogun-2

Edo-1

Osun-1 57,724 confirmed

48,985 discharged

1,102 deaths pic.twitter.com/LFW69Zb0vR — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 23, 2020