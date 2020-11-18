Nigerian Army, NBC, Lai Mohammed after CNN, Being Adamu Garba | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
Lol. It will be the audacity for us!
2.
No shame on these part of the world again.
3.
Lol…
4.
The accuracy!
5.
Lol…
6.
What is this tweet?
7.
Wahala for who nor fit fine CNN
8.
Like, these aren’t enough?
9.
Naija our can’try
10.
Omo says it all!
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
Leave a reply