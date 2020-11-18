Nigerian Army, NBC, Lai Mohammed after CNN, Being Adamu Garba | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

#EndSAR To those without conscience who kept claiming nobody died at #LekkiMassaccre, #Lekkilies are falling apart like a pack of cards! Next they will go after @CNN but what does it matter? "How a bloody night of bullets quashed a young protest movement" https://t.co/PKXH7Av4gF — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) November 18, 2020

* Will NBC ban the CNN?

* Will ICC arrest Sanwo Olu?

* Will Adamu Garba sue CNN?

* Will Lai Mohammed gag CNN?

* Will the Nigerian Army tag the CNN report as Fake News?



NBC should be ashamed for slamming N3m on ARISE TV, for showing that same CNN video.#LekkiMassaccre #EndSARS — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) November 18, 2020

Well, Adamu Garba is still alive. https://t.co/b5SIqFbfSY — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) November 18, 2020

When next someone insults you, just tell them that they think like Adamu Garba. You will win. pic.twitter.com/xBhOWBELfK — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) November 18, 2020

Adamu Garba and his sharia lawyers preparing briefs for suing The CNN pic.twitter.com/7kx6lcpIXQ — Akwa Ibom Hypeman (@romeocza) November 18, 2020

Desmond Elliot: I'm the most stupid person in Nigeria



Adamu Garba: https://t.co/toYBYbtSbJ — The Ajebo of Lay Lay™🌎 (@Ajebutter___) November 18, 2020

Lai Mohammed cant fine CNN. It must be so hurtful. — Seyi 🐻 (@Seyi__) November 18, 2020

Me I'm just waiting for aljazeera's report…that one will just be brutal…wahala for Nigerian army and lai mohammed #LekkiMassaccre pic.twitter.com/tVVbhP0T5x — Your favourite virgin (@klassiq_man) November 18, 2020

CNN took less than a month to complete investigations, meanwhile the Nigerian government was busy targeting Moe and Eromz, wasting our time with Judicial panel of inquiry, telling us live footage was photoshopped 💀💀 — Captain Charisma (@D_iiW) November 18, 2020

That Video was well documented

CNN is not joking with Nigerian Government at all

-Time stamp

-Shows when the Nigerian Army left their Baracks

They even got evidence from their satellite coverage omo — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) November 18, 2020

Omo says it all!