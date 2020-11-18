Red-handed: CNN investigation provides new information on #LekkiMassacre | #TheYNaijaCover

Collectively, Nigerians need to go through some form of counselling or therapy because of the major gaslighting they’ve suffered in the hands of the government in the past few weeks.

After citizens witnessed the murder of peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate by the Nigerian army on the 20th of October, 2020, the government has consistently chosen to push conflicting narratives to get people disbelieving their eyes.

Many had been privy to DJ Switch’s live video at the tollgate where they saw the incident happen in real-time yet the Nigerian army stated they were not present then returned to say they were present but didn’t fire live ammunition. As if that was not enough, the incident was barely acknowledged by President Muhammadu Buhari in his live address, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu insisted that no one had been killed at the toll gate as there was no blood evidence found there.

When CNN released a detailed report, on Wednesday, showcasing empirical evidence that the incident had in fact happened and people had in fact died, one could hear Nigerians everywhere heave a sigh of relief. It happened. It really happened. This report confirms that it happened.

CNN’s report was able to trace the live bullet casings found at the scene to the Nigerian army; linking it to purchases made from Serbia. Interviews with victims and family members of the deceased were showcased adding credence to the fact that the event actually took place.

Maybe this would convince the naysayers, maybe this would finally get the government to admit to its wrongdoings, just maybe this CNN report is what we need to push us over the edge and secure a win.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 17, 2020

Another generation Kuti, same old system: Police prevent #EndSARS meeting at Afrika Shrine | #TheYNaijaCover

The government has shown so much dedication and commitment in the past few days to crushing the EndSARS movement, that ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 16, 2020

Panic in Edo: Cult clashes, carnage ravage Benin city | #TheYNaijaCover

Residents of Benin have been in a united panic over the numerous killings and robberies in the city. The apparent ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 13, 2020

A Better Time: Is Davido currently the biggest artiste in Nigeria? | #TheYNaijaCover

On Thursday night, Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido dropped his highly anticipated album; ‘A better time’. ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 12, 2020

The ‘Lazarus’ of Insurgency: Nigerian Army begins manhunt for Shekau…again | #TheYNaijaCover

With a series of spectacular resurrections that can put raised-from-the-dead-Lazarus to shame, leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has proved ...

Op-ed Editor November 11, 2020

On the street of heartbreak | #TheYNaijaCover

As with all trends on social media, young Nigerians always have things to say. Experiences on heartbreaks and relationships fallouts ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 10, 2020

From the notorious Hisbah Corps to crimes of blasphemy, there’s much to talk about | #TheYNaijaCover

Reports became public on Monday that the Kano State Hisbah Board had destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer, worth over N200 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail