Red-handed: CNN investigation provides new information on #LekkiMassacre | #TheYNaijaCover

Collectively, Nigerians need to go through some form of counselling or therapy because of the major gaslighting they’ve suffered in the hands of the government in the past few weeks.

After citizens witnessed the murder of peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate by the Nigerian army on the 20th of October, 2020, the government has consistently chosen to push conflicting narratives to get people disbelieving their eyes.

Many had been privy to DJ Switch’s live video at the tollgate where they saw the incident happen in real-time yet the Nigerian army stated they were not present then returned to say they were present but didn’t fire live ammunition. As if that was not enough, the incident was barely acknowledged by President Muhammadu Buhari in his live address, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu insisted that no one had been killed at the toll gate as there was no blood evidence found there.

When CNN released a detailed report, on Wednesday, showcasing empirical evidence that the incident had in fact happened and people had in fact died, one could hear Nigerians everywhere heave a sigh of relief. It happened. It really happened. This report confirms that it happened.

CNN’s report was able to trace the live bullet casings found at the scene to the Nigerian army; linking it to purchases made from Serbia. Interviews with victims and family members of the deceased were showcased adding credence to the fact that the event actually took place.

Maybe this would convince the naysayers, maybe this would finally get the government to admit to its wrongdoings, just maybe this CNN report is what we need to push us over the edge and secure a win.