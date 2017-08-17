Nigerian Immigration top officials arrested for employment fraud

According to the spokesman of the Nigeria immigration service (NIS), Sunday James said the arrest of suspected recruitment fraudsters and senior officers in the service involved in job racketeering has begun.

‎‎James confirmed in an interview with NAN that the NIS has commenced investigations and arrested some of the suspects.

Highlights of the interview:

The NIS has started the arrest and investigation of the ‘dubious elements’, including an assistant comptroller of the Service.

The ACI allegedly defrauded citizens, including lecturers and family members in Jos.

James urged members of the public to disregard any request for payment for employment and report any such request to the NIS headquarters. ‎

He said they should report any case of‎ extortion in the guise of securing employment in NIS to [email protected] or call +234 (0)7080607900.