NDLEA reveals shocking details about Abba Kyari’s alleged drug deals | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Abba Kyari’s NDLEA ordeal shows he was a member of an international drug cartel

The Police Headquarters Monday, revealed the identities of the suspected drug barons who allegedly colluded with DSP Abba Kyari and four others to ferry illicit drugs into the country. They were handed over to NDLEA.

NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said that with the intelligence at the agency’s disposal, it believes strongly that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug route, and “he needs to answer questions that crop up in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor.”

According to The Nation, the Federal Government has concluded plans with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) to hand over the deputy commissioner of police, who is wanted for taking bribe from suspected celebrity internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, from a $1.1 million loot.

‘Sylvester Oromoni Jnr was not taken to a hospital for treatment’

Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the late Dowen College Student who was alleged by his family to have suffered injuries as a result of bullying by five senior students of the college was not treated at a hospital.

Sylvester Oromoni Snr, the father of late Oromoni Jnr made the revelation Monday, before an Ikeja Coroner’s Inquest while being cross-examined by the counsel to one of the accused students, Godwin Omoaka (SAN).

Hanifa Abubakar: Principal suspect pleads guilty to criminal conspiracy, denies kidnapping charge

Abdulmalik Tanko, the principal suspect in the murder of five-year old Kano school oupil, Hanifa Abubakar, and one of his alleged accomplices, Hashimu Isyaku, have pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy but denied four other charges in the murder trial.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing/keeping in confinement a kidnapped person and culpable homicide, offences contrary to Sections 97, 274, 277 and 221 of the Penal Code.

ASUU grounds varsities for four weeks

ASUU’s national president Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke broke the news of the strike during a press conference following a two-day deliberation of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) tagged ‘NEC for NEC.’

Osodeke added that the nationwide strike was for four weeks and would be “comprehensive and total”.

UNICEF seeks end to recruitment of children by armed groups in Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has called for an end to the recruitment and use of children by armed groups in Nigeria.

It also called for the immediate release of those in the custody of such armed groups and solicited support for former child soldiers in Nigeria’s North-East.