Senior lecturers threaten to go on strike, NDLEA seizes 649,300 tramadol capsules | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Gunmen attack communities in Niger, kill many people

Armed groups have killed many people, including a father and his son, displacing many people in separate attacks on Friday and Saturday, in Mashegu, Lavun, and Wushishi local government areas of Niger.

Residents said that in Mashegu Local Government Area, the villages attacked were Sahon-Rami, Igbede, Chekaku, Ubegi, Maishankafi, and Poshi.

In the Lavun council area, ten villages, Egbako, Dabban, Kupa, Ndaruka, Tsogi, Mawogi, Yemi, Managi, Kanko, and Gogaga, were reportedly attacked, leaving no fewer than three persons dead while three others were kidnapped.

Also, at least eight worshippers, including a pastor, were on Sunday abducted from a Baptist church in Gidigori in the Rafi Local government Area of Niger.

Romania, Hungary approve visa-free access for Nigerians entering from Ukraine

The federal government Sunday, advised Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to move to Hungarian or Romanian borders for easy access.

The Ministry of Foreign affairs said in a statement that Hungary and Romania have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine,” the statement by Gabriel Aduda, permanent secretary of the Foreign Affairs ministry, reads.

ASUU denies requesting 1 trillion naira

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has denied rumours it demanded a fresh payment of 1 trillion naira from the federal government as a condition to end its ongoing strike.

ASUU also argued that the latest strike followed the government’s attitude towards the renegotiation of salaries and allowances as well as the adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) payroll software.

Emmanuel Osodeke, president of ASUU, said Sunday, according to The Cable, “The outcome of that meeting was reported. Nobody mentioned 1 trillion naira. We don’t respond to all these rumours. What we’re demanding is coming after the government agreed to spend 1.3 trillion naira in 2009.”

Drug war: NDLEA seizes 649,300 tramadol capsules at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives have seized 649,300 capsules of tramadol at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

In a statement on Sunday, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, said €809,850 cash suspected to be proceeds of illicit drugs was seized from two other persons.

Babafemi said a suspect identified as Nwadu Ekene Christian was arrested in connection with the seizure of the tramadol capsules, adding that other illicit drugs such as cannabis were intercepted at the airport.

“At the Skyway Aviation Handling Company cargo warehouse at the airport, anti-narcotic officers seized 649,300 capsules of tramadol 225mg weighing 460.95kg imported from Pakistan via Addis Ababa through Ethiopian airline on Wednesday 16th of February. Nwadu Ekene Christian, a suspect, was arrested in connection with the seizure,” the statement reads.

SSANU threatens to ground varsities

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) Sunday, said it would soon shut down universities because of the failure of the Federal Government to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with the union.

SSANU said it had been reluctant to resume its suspended strike because of its effect on students, university education, and the parents, regretting that the Federal Government is forcing the union to down tools.

It also said it was ready to present to the Federal Government the Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll System, which is expected to replace the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.