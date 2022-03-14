GenCos blame ₦1.64trn debt for power crisis, Nigerians pray for Kemi Afolabi over incurable ailment | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Nigerians pray for Kemi Afolabi over ‘incurable’ ailment

Colleagues and fans have been offering words of encouragement and support to actress Kemi Afolabi, who recently said the doctor told her that she has four more years to live.

Kemi, 43, disclosed this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo. The actress said she was diagnosed with lupus.

“So eventually, they were asking me questions like do I still want to have more babies, like how many kids do I have? So they asked if I wanted to have more babies. I said ‘yes, I do’, and I was told that there’s a risk if I want to do that.#WithChude #LetsBeHumanTogether pic.twitter.com/XhSsYA5MW6 — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) March 13, 2022

Watching chude interview with yoruba actress kemi Afolabi really got me emotional and sad💔💔💔, I pray she lives longer 🙏🙏🙏. Lupus disease is crazy and doesn't have a cure. — Michael (@michael_mickyt) March 11, 2022

UK Government gives Chelsea £110m lifeline to ensure they finish Premier League season

English premier league club, Chelsea, was in danger of plunging into administration after the UK Government’s stringent licence limited funds to meet their £28 million monthly wage bill and all other outgoings.

But MPs yesterday revealed that two days of negotiations with club chiefs had resulted in a revised licence which will now allow the Blues to access previously frozen television and prize money.

Chelsea is permitted to use all the potential £35 million in TV income from the Prem and Uefa until the end of the season plus all prize money they are due from domestic and European competitions.

They are set to pocket £39 million from the Prem if they stay in third place — and up to £36 million if they retain their Champions League crown.

NDLEA traces ₦4.2bn to Abba Kyari, deputy’s accounts

According to the NDLEA, not less than ₦1.4 billion passed through Abba Kyari’s account while he was commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

For Kyari’s deputy, Sunday Ubua, not less than ₦2.8 billion was traced to his eight bank accounts.

According to investigations, Ubua allegedly received a lump sum of ₦2.664 billion on August 15, 2019. The NDLEA is now working on the assumption that the sums traced to Kyari and his deputy may be connected to the sale of some illicit substances including Tramadol worth ₦3 billion.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has written a letter to the AGF seeking his approval for the confiscation of properties and assets belonging to the super cop.

We won’t make ‘gunpoint negotiations’ with ASUU – FG

The Federal Ministry of Education has said it will not enter into agreements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) under duress.

The ministry called on ASUU to call off its strike “so that we will not have gunpoint negotiations and make promises that we will not be able to fulfil.”

The ministry’s spokesman, Ben Goong, made this known in an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday.

GenCos blame ₦1.64trn debt for low power supply

Power generation companies in Nigeria (GenCos), which spoke under the aegis of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), said ₦1.644 trillion, owed them by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc., came as a result of unused capacity.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, APGC Executive Secretary, Dr Joy Ogaji accused NBET of failing in its obligations to the GenCos as contained in the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

Dr Ogaji who gave a breakdown of the debts said NBET owed the GenCos ₦214.93 billion in 2015; ₦273.32 billion in 2016; ₦236.47 in 2017, ₦264.08 billion in 2018, and ₦256.97 billion, ₦266.01 billion and ₦120.25 billion in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The figures were disputed by NBET which claimed that not all GenCos were entitled to unutilised capacity payments.