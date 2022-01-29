‘Tinubu is not sick, in London for consultations’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Senate passes Health Emergency Bill

Nigeria’s Senate has passed the National Health Emergency Bill which seeks to provide a national framework for the control of outbreaks of infectious diseases in Nigeria.

The bill was passed Thursday, after the Senate received the report of the Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases.

The bill titled, “A Bill for an Act to Provide for an Effective National Framework for the Control of Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases and Other Events Endangering Public Health and Requiring Public Health Emergency Measures and For Other Related Matters (SB. 413)”, was first introduced to the Senate in 2020.

Witness tells coroner Sylvester Oromoni was tortured by school seniors

Peter Odeworitse, the Operations Manager of KenBen Nig Ltd, owned by father of the late Sylvester Oromoni, has told coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, sitting in Epe, Lagos, that the deceased (Oromoni Junior) confessed to him that he was tortured by school seniors.

Odeworitse told the court that upon their arrival in Warri, Delta, on November 26, 2021, Oromoni (deceased’s father) called the family’s doctor, Aghogho Owhojede, to treat his son, and that the boy was treated for malaria for three days. The witness added that a scan and an X-ray were conducted on the deceased based on the doctor’s instructions on November 29, which later revealed, amongst other things, that the boy had an enlarged liver.

The witness was asked during further cross examination if he knew that the late pupil could have been showing signs of hallucination or disorientation, which are reportedly among the symptoms of severe sepsis (a serious medical condition caused by the body’s response to an infection) found to have been one of the causes of his death, as stated in the result of the autopsy conducted on him in Lagos. He said he didn’t know about that.

PDP says Atiku, Kwankwaso, others free to run

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has said it will not stop aspirants of northern origin from contesting its presidential ticket. It said it would leave the ticket open for all aspirants irrespective of their states or geopolitical zones.

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum on January 13 said political parties that fielded northern presidential candidates would not enjoy its support in the 2023 general elections. Some persons have also called for the inclusion of a rotational presidency in the constitution to ensure that every geopolitical zone has a chance to produce the president.

However, some northern groups, including the Northern Governors Forum, opposed the position of the Southern Governors Forum, saying zoning was unconstitutional and that the president could come from any part of the country.

Tinubu’s aide says he is not sick, in London for consultations

His spokesman, Tunde Rahman, said he, Bola Tinubu, is in fine health and excellent spirits.

He said, “Asiwaju’s trip to the UK (United Kingdom) is not to rest or because of any illness. While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity. This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement.”

Court grants kayanmata seller, Jaruma bail after four days in prison

Kayanmata (aphrodisiac) seller, Hauwa Muhammed, aka Jaruma, has been admitted to bail after spending four days in a correctional centre.

Jaruma was arraigned before an Upper Area Court in the Zuba area of Abuja on Monday, January 24, 2022, for alleged defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation of politician and lawyer, Ned Nwoko, on social media.

Nwoko had accused Jaruma of publishing falsehoods on her Instagram page against him and his wife, Regina Daniels.