PDP clears Bamidele Adeleke, others for July election | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

PDP clears all candidates for July election

The committee constituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to screen the aspirants for the July 16 Osun governorship election has said none of the aspirants whom it screened the previous day, was disqualified because the petitions against them were spurious and lacked evidence.

The aspirants cleared are a former senator and PDP governorship candidate in the state in 2018, Ademola Adeleke; his nephew, Bamidele Adeleke; a former Secretary to the Osun Government, Fatai Akinbade; and Oyedotun Babayemi. Others are Akinlade Ogunbiyi; and Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya.

The panel said it received four petitions against Ademola Adeleke. One of them was from the Concerned Citizens of Osun State, entitled: “People’s concern about the clearing of Sen Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke as a gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP, Osun State in July Governorship election.”

EFCC quizzes former judge over involvement in P&ID 9.6bn case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday, interrogated a former attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Lagos, Olasupo Shasore, over his involvement in the P&ID $9.6 billion judgement.

Olasupo who was appointed as Nigeria’s lawyer in the P&ID case in 2012, was accused of compromising the country’s defence at a British arbitration tribunal, contributing to the humongous award issued against Nigeria by the panel.

‘Bandits killed 300, abducted 200 in Niger within two weeks’

Three hundred people have been killed in more than 50 attacks by terrorists across communities in Niger in the first two weeks of this year, Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, said yesterday.

The governor in a chat with State House reporters after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also said that about 200 persons were kidnapped by the terrorists within the same period.

However, he expressed optimism that with the new measures being put in place, the security situation in his state should improve soon.

Coalition begins lobby for Jonathan

For 2023, more pressure groups have stepped up lobbying for former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the presidential race. A coalition of pressure groups, under the aegis of the National Coalition for Goodluck Jonathan (NACOJO), has concluded plans to embark on aggressive grassroots mobilisation for Jonathan across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Addressing reporters Tuesday after an enlarged executive council meeting of the body in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, NACOJO National Convener Munene Wilson said the body would release a comprehensive timetable next week for the inauguration of its state chapters.

Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Former Governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu says Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is the best candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election.

He went on to describe the VP as the only candidate that knows the country and has the acceptance of everyone across the country regardless of tribe and religion.

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), the guest speaker at the event, also praised Osinbajo, saying “Mr. Vice President, wherever you go, we will follow”.