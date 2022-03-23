Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian to sell out Accor Arena; Reps ask CBN to enforce use of ₦2, ₦1, 50 kobo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Anambra’s Soludo says he met more debts than money in the treasury

On The Morning Show on Arise News Television Tuesday, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra has said he met “about ₦300 to ₦400 million” in the state treasury but inherited about ₦109 billion debt when he assumed office.

The governor said the state’s finances were not robust, but that his administration would not be daunted by the situation.

“Everybody knows that the state finances are not quite robust, to put it mildly. The cash we met in various banks, if I remember correctly, I think ₦300 or ₦400 million, and then from the audited account as at (of) December, 2021, the debts (was) about ₦109 billion,” he said.

Reps ask CBN to enforce use of ₦2, ₦1, 50 kobo as legal tender

The House of Representatives has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure acceptance of ₦2, ₦1 and 50 kobo coins as means of exchange in the country. It asked the commercial banks to comply with the use of coins.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Muda Lawal (APC, Bauchi) on Tuesday during plenary.

Lawal had, in his motion, questioned the non-acceptance of these denominations since their reintroduction by CBN under the leadership of Sanusi Lamido.

He argued that the recent persistent hike in prices of goods and services could be linked to the non-acceptance of the lower denominations.

@HouseNGR urges the @cenbank to reinforce the use of coins as a legal tender and ensure that Banks comply with the use of coins to the fullest. The resolution came through a motion moved by Rep. Muda Umar. — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 22, 2022

Employees of startups to get 35% tax break as Reps pass bill for second reading

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill to establish a regulatory framework for tech startups in Nigeria.

The bill, an executive bill sent to the House of Representatives on March 3 by President Muhammadu Buhari, seeks to provide the legal framework for the operation of tech startups in the country.

Section 31(1) of the bill proposes 35 per cent tax holiday for eligible employees of start-ups in Nigeria for a period of two years from the day of engagement.

“An eligible employee of a labelled startup shall be entitled to personal income tax exemption of 35% on the income of the employee for a period of two years from the date of engagement by a labelled startup,” the section reads.

A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Creation and Development of an Enabling Environment for Technology Enabled Startup in Nigeria; and for Related Matters " has successfully passed Second Reading in the @HouseNGR . — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 22, 2022

Ahmed Musa says the Super Eagles are ready for Ghana

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has said the team is ready for Friday’s Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup first-leg play-off match against Ghana in Kumasi.

“I can see in the eyes of my teammates that everyone is focused because we know the importance of the game,” Musa told NFF TV.

”Each one of us wants to play at the World Cup because this is the most important tournament that you want to be involved in as a player.”

Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artist to sell out Accor Arena

Grammy-award winning singer, Burna Boy took Paris by storm as he sold out the 20,300 capacity Accor Arena in Paris, France, becoming the first Nigerian to sell out the venue twice in their career.

As part of The Spacedrift tour, the Paris show was the African Giant’s fourth concert of 2022 as he had previously performed to sold-out crowds in Dublin, Geneva and Manchester.