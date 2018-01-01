Nigerians are very impatient – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians are very impatient, in respect to politics and governance.

Buhari made the comment in his New Year message to Nigerians on Monday.

The President said he has monitored the debate about restructuring, stating that whatever structure Nigeria adopt must be given enough time to be perfected.

He added that Nigeria’s problems are more inclined towards process than structure.

“In respect of political developments, I have kept a close watch on the on-going debate about “Restructuring”. No human law or edifice is perfect. Whatever structure we develop must periodically be perfected according to changing circumstances and the country’s socio-economic developments. We Nigerians can be very impatient and want to improve our conditions faster than may be possible considering our resources and capabilities. When all the aggregates of nationwide opinions are considered, my firm view is that our problems are more to do with process than structure,” it read.

“We tried the Parliamentary system: we jettisoned it. Now there are shrill cries for a return to the Parliamentary structure. In older democracies these systems took centuries to evolve so we cannot expect a copied system to fit neatly our purposes. We must give a long period of trial and improvement before the system we have adopted is anywhere near fit for purpose.”

He also urged politicians to avoid dividih Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines as the elections approaches.

He added, “As the electioneering season approaches politicians must avoid exploiting ethnicity and religion by linking ethnicity with religion and religion with politics. Such must be avoided at all costs if we are to live in harmony.”