Nigerians who worry about the federal government’s massive debt should stop driving Mercedes-Benz and Lexus vehicles – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, stated in his most recent incoherent public address that Nigerians opposed to the Buhari administration’s borrowings should cease driving Mercedes-Benz and Lexus vehicles.

Mr. Tinubu made the assertion during the presentation of his campaign manifesto in Abuja on Friday, without offering any background or justification for his accusation.

“I stand before you proudly, noting that those who are afraid of the budget, the thoughts of borrowing. Yes, borrowing. If borrowing is a crime, the entire America should be in jail. If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus,” Mr. Tinubu declared.

Audiences were left perplexed as to the relationship between the use of specific automobile brands and worries about increasing national indebtedness.

The former governor of Lagos has been scrutinized for his mental acuity and general health as he fights with his fragile body.

The 70-year-recent old’s incomprehensible statements have further alarmed his observers, who believe he may be exhibiting dementia symptoms.

Mr. Tinubu raised a stir last week when he stated that the vision, ingenuity, and tenacity of Kaduna Governor Nasir El-rufai in converting “a bad situation into a worse one” is essential for the future administration.

Mr. Tinubu was asked at another gathering in Kaduna how his administration would address climate change as championed by the West. He responded, “Climate change is a question of how to prevent a church rat from eating a poisoned Holy Communion.”

In one of his recent public appearances, Mr. Tinubu confessed that his aides had cautioned him not to deviate from his prepared remarks, ostensibly in an effort to stop his string of gaffes.

