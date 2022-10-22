UAE denies visa applications and imposes a visa ban on Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates Immigration authorities have declared a visa ban on Nigerians, stating that all applications will be rejected and costs will be non-refundable.

Friday’s statement was reportedly made in a notice sent to its commercial partners in Nigeria, including travel companies.

Although no rationale was provided for the restriction, Dubai authorities announced that all applications were on hold until issues between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria were resolved.

The most recent ruling by UAE immigration authorities applies to all Nigerians wishing to travel to the UAE.

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments,” the notice to Nigerian travel agents declared.