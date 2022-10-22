UAE denies visa applications and imposes a visa ban on Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates Immigration authorities have declared a visa ban on Nigerians, stating that all applications will be rejected and costs will be non-refundable.

Friday’s statement was reportedly made in a notice sent to its commercial partners in Nigeria, including travel companies.

Although no rationale was provided for the restriction, Dubai authorities announced that all applications were on hold until issues between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria were resolved.

The most recent ruling by UAE immigration authorities applies to all Nigerians wishing to travel to the UAE.

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments,” the notice to  Nigerian travel agents declared.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 22, 2022

Nigerians who worry about the federal government’s massive debt should stop driving Mercedes-Benz and Lexus vehicles – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, stated in his most recent incoherent ...

YNaija October 21, 2022

#EndSARS: The use of massacre is highly debatable – VP candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed on Lekki Shooting

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, thinks that the usage of the term “massacre” to describe the Lekki ...

YNaija October 20, 2022

Peaceful protesters attacked with teargas amid heavy police presence at the Lekki Toll Gate during #EndSARS memorial

The Lekki Toll Gate has been taken over by the Nigeria Police Force in preparation for the arrival of #EndSARS ...

YNaija October 19, 2022

Wike donates N300 million to the wives of Lagos State officials amid disastrous flood in Rivers

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, has donated N300 million to COWLSO, the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials. ...

YNaija October 18, 2022

I will build on Buhari’s legacies – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has pledged to continue President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy ...

YNaija October 17, 2022

Labour Party Senatorial candidate was arrested and not abducted for spreading fake news against Gov Dave Umahi and other pending cases – Police

The Ebonyi State Police Command has declared the purported kidnapping of Linus Okorie, Labour Party senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail