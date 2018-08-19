Nigeria Governors’ Forum is a threat to the overall development of Nigeria

Governor's Forum

One group that has assumed undue prominence in Nigeria due to persistent media coverage is the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). The forum comprising the thirty-six governors has consistently worked against the overall development of the country despite displaying a different posture.

The NGF which is expected to be a conclave of thinkers that should proffer solution to the challenges plaguing the nation and its citizenry has now become an Augean stable that needs to be cleaned for the betterment of all.

Last week, the NGF in a meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, resolved that it would sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its decision to embark on a probe of states for their usage of the unconstitutional, security vote.

READ MORE: End SARS, the media is proving an important tool for social change

The EFCC’s decision to engender transparency and accountability irked the governors. And the reason is not far-fetched. Some of them may be unable to properly account for the funds and they fear that a probe of any kind will unearth their misdeeds.

This is not the first time the governors will be resisting a probe from the anti-graft agency. The Forum also kicked against the probe of the Paris Club refund after many of them were accused of allegedly diverting the money.

At the meeting, the NGF also took a swipe at those criticising the inability of state Governors to pay salaries and pensions including those that are yet to implement the 19,800 minimum wage. According to them, they were not elected just to pay salaries. This distasteful and insensitive comment from the group shows there are no better days ahead for Nigerian workers.

At the moment about 27 states in the country have backlogs of either salaries or pensions which they are yet to fulfil but the governors are unconcerned. If they feel they are bigger than paying salaries, then maybe its time they left the position for those who will.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

tosin adesina August 19, 2018

The UN’s report on Dapchi girls shows Nigerians are being lied to

Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people. The above statement from the Bible aptly describes the ...

Wilfred Okiche August 18, 2018

Long Read: It’s high time we talked about this year’s AMAA nominees

On the evening of August 3, the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the premier rewarding system for film talent in ...

tosin adesina August 18, 2018

Femi Fani Kayode should know better than trying to agitate the IPOB

Statesmanship is not a title that is given but earned. You become a statesman by your actions and the level ...

tosin adesina August 18, 2018

INEC might have extended its deadline for PVC registration, but it hasn’t solved any real problems

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the continuous voters registration that was initially meant to end this week ...

tosin adesina August 17, 2018

Samuel Ogundipe’s arrest proves the police won’t obey Osinbajo’s SARS directive

On Wednesday, Jones Abiri, a journalist and publisher of Bayelsa-based Weekly Source newspaper detained illegally for two years by the ...

tosin adesina August 15, 2018

FIFA suspension: A tale of how the NFF has consistently jeopardised the nation’s favourite sport

Unless something drastic is done by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN,) Nigeria will receive a FIFA ban by ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail