Nnamdi Ehirim, Tope Folarin make the VCU Cabell first novelist award longlist

Nnamdi Ehirim

The Coronavirus pandemic has turned all our news cycle into a round the clock barrage of perilous content, so much so that it would be easy for us to miss that a lot of great things are also happening for young Nigerians in creative disciplines. This week, the Virginia Commonwealth University announced its 20 writer long list for its first novel award.

The VCU Cabell First Novelist Award honors an outstanding debut novel published in the preceding calendar year. Symbolized by a three-dimensional compass, the award is a tribute to writers who have navigated their way through the maze of imagination and delivered a great read, taking the reader someplace new.

Winning novelists have written books that may be funny or sad, sarcastic or heartrending, but each is powerful enough in its own way to have moved initial readers and final judges toward the conclusion that, among a field of roughly a hundred submissions annually, its writer has achieved something notable and enduring.

Not one but two Nigerians are longlisted for the VCU this year, Nnamdi Ehirim, author of subversive political novel ‘Prince Of Monkeys’, and Tope Folarin who was previously known for being the first African in the diaspora to win the Caine Prize and is currently nominated for his debut novel ‘A Particular Kind of Black Man’.  To see Ehirim and Folarin continue the tradition of excellence that authors like Akweke Emezi and Oyinkan Braithwaite have started is the kind of good news we need in these strange times.

Good luck to Nnamdi Ehirim and Tope Folarin, we’re rooting for you both to bring the trophies home.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor March 24, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Chris claims to be able to hear the voice of God

When a relationship or friendship turns sour, it can create one of the most bitter and ugly rivalries one can ...

Chinedu Okafor March 23, 2020

UltimateLoveNG: The Covid-19 scare finds its way into the Love Pad

Whether the Love Guests are aware of it or not, the Covid-19 virus has spread it’s tentacles into the Love ...

Chinedu Okafor March 22, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Chiddy Banks gets validation from the ladies

When it comes to TV shows, it’s easy to pay attention to the most eccentric and interesting characters, the people ...

Chinedu Okafor March 21, 2020

UltimateLoveNG: Despite Aunty’s advice, Arnold and Jay’s beef continue to escalate

Thursday evening was unexpectedly eventful, so eventful in-fact, that the drama of the day boiled over to the next day. ...

Chinedu Okafor March 20, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Friendship called into question as Arnold renames Jay, ‘Judas’

Another day, another mess of a situation in the Love Pad, this time, between to supposed friends, Jay and Arnold. ...

Chinedu Okafor March 20, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Housemates speak to Aunty about love outside the Pad

It was another Thursday in the Love Pad and Aunty pays a visit to the Love Guest to do her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail